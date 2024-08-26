Women’sMonth: Terri Coetser's Ocean Basket franchise triumph

Terri Coetser's journey to owning two Ocean Basket franchises in KwaZulu-Natal speaks volumes about persistence, passion, and a relentless commitment to success. As we celebrate Women’s Month, her story stands out as an inspiration for women breaking barriers in male-dominated industries.

Franchise Owner – Terri Coetser, Ocean Basket. Image supplied.

Coetser's deep-rooted connection with Ocean Basket, where she began as a waitress, laid the foundation for her success in the food service industry and guided her through the complexities of franchising.

As a business owner, mother, and leader, she has built a thriving enterprise while fostering a culture of empowerment and community within her team.

Her success highlights that true achievement transcends gender and is driven by determination and a commitment to continuous learning.

During Women’s Month, Coetser’s accomplishments remind us that with hard work and an inclusive mindset, it's possible to create both a successful business and a legacy of empowerment for others.

Her journey inspires those who would like to follow in her footsteps, and Coetser shares more about her journey with us.

What inspired you to become a franchiser, and how has it influenced your approach to empowering women?

Having been in the restaurant industry since my teens, and serving as an Ocean Basket manager, I fell in love with the brand's sense of community and family values. Joining as a franchisee was an easy decision to make.

Ocean Basket's commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere and fostering a sense of belonging among both customers and staff resonated deeply with me. This strong foundation of community and family is what truly sets the brand apart and makes it a joy to be a part of.

What unique strengths do women bring to franchise ownership, and how do these impact success?

The majority of my crew members are women. In our environment, I firmly believe that positions are not gender-specific. Feel free to explore different spaces and roles without limitations.

Have you introduced any initiatives to support female franchisees within your network?

Ladies are the ultimate multitasking queens, adding a touch of grace and determination to our world. I truly believe we can conquer anything by staying strong, focused and kicking gender bias out of our decision-making game plan and focus on the success of the business

What key challenges do women face in franchising?

In our industry, women encounter numerous challenges. However, it's not about the challenges themselves but rather how we respond to or manage them. The minute you believe that your gender prevents you from achieving something, you have already restricted yourself.

How do you manage the balance between franchising responsibilities and your personal life?

Juggling between being a franchisee and your personal life is like spinning plates while riding a unicycle! With restaurants buzzing every day, 7 days a week,12 hours a day it's a wild ride where no two days are alike.

The secret sauce? Master the art of prioritising and choosing your battles!

What message do you have for aspiring female entrepreneurs this Women’s Month?

To all the ladies out there, if you have a goal, pursue it! My life motto is simple: get up, put your face on, and never stop learning. You are capable of more than you know.