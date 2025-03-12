Retail Food & bev. services
    Retail Food & bev. services

    The secret weapon of successful restaurants: strategic menu innovation

    12 Mar 2025
    In the competitive restaurant world, menu innovation is a strategic lever. With shifting consumer preferences and economic pressures, restaurants must constantly evaluate and evolve their menus, which requires a blend of data-driven insights and creative execution.
    Photo by Roman Odintsov via
    Photo by Roman Odintsov via www.pexels.com

    The art of menu simplification

    For restaurant brands like Ocean Basket, maintaining an engaging yet efficient menu is a delicate balancing act.

    As Marco Coelho, head of menu and procurement at Ocean Basket, explains, the goal is to streamline offerings while keeping the experience exciting for diners.

    “Simplification doesn’t mean reducing choice; it means refining the menu to focus on core, high-performing dishes and introducing new items strategically.”

    The challenge, however, is ensuring that customers do not perceive a lack of variety. Periodic menu updates reflecting seasonal trends help keep the offering fresh while optimising operations.

    The role of data

    Data-driven decision-making has become a cornerstone of modern menu planning. Beyond traditional sales performance tracking, restaurants are leveraging technology to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour.

    Says Coelho, “We analyse sales patterns, customer feedback and ingredient costs to determine which items should stay, go or evolve.”

    Surprising insights often emerge when comparing customer survey responses with actual sales data. While diners may express interest in certain menu items, their purchasing decisions do not always align. Understanding these nuances helps brands refine their offerings to match what customers truly value.

    Regional preferences and global supply chain challenges

    For multi-market brands, tailoring menus to regional tastes is critical. Ocean Basket, which operates across diverse geographies, has found that customer preferences vary significantly by market.

    “A dish that performs exceptionally well in South Africa might not resonate as strongly in the EU or GCC regions,” comments Coelho.

    Sustainability and responsible sourcing are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. Disruptions in supply chains - whether due to political, financial or environmental factors - can impact menu planning.

    Yet, these challenges also present opportunities, such as introducing locally sourced ingredients that enhance the authenticity of regional menus.

    Success beyond sales

    While sales figures are important, Coelho emphasises that success is also measured through customer feedback, margin contribution and overall brand experience.

    “A profitable dish that does not align with our brand identity or customer expectations will not have long-term success.”

    Regular menu changes can also demonstrated tangible financial benefits. Limited-time seasonal specials, which create a sense of urgency, have also contributed to revenue growth.

    Tech and menu development

    Digital ordering and loyalty programmes are shaping menu strategies in new ways. Data gathered from digital platforms provides insights into purchasing behaviours, peak ordering times and customer preferences, explains Coelho: “Our investment in digital ordering allows us to track which menu items are most popular, helping us refine future offerings.”

    Menu evolution

    Coelho anticipates significant shifts in menu development in the next five years: “Sustainability will be a driving force, with a greater emphasis on responsibly sourced seafood and reducing environmental impact. Innovations in technology, such as AI-driven personalised recommendations and digital menus, will enhance customer engagement.”

    He says responsible sourcing will be integral to menu evolution: “Consumers are more conscious of sustainability than ever before. This will shape how we source ingredients, minimise waste and design menu items that align with ethical and environmental standards.”

