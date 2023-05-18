SMME Food Safety Compliance South Africa: A guide for SMMEs supplying to large retailers

For South African SMMEs in food manufacturing, meeting the stringent requirements of large retail buyers is essential for business growth and success.

Ensuring compliance with food safety standards, quality management systems, and traceability requirements can help small and medium businesses scale their operations and establish strong partnerships with major retailers.

This comprehensive guide will provide you with the essential steps to meet these standards and leverage opportunities with large food buyers.

Understanding Food Safety Audits for SMMEs

To be eligible to supply products to major retailers, SMMEs must comply with stringent food safety audits. In South Africa, suppliers are required to have their facilities audited by independent third-party organisations (if applicable).

These audits are conducted in line with the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standards.

Key certifications include:

• GFSI Intermediate Assessment conducted by providers like Intertek Services

• GFSI Benchmark Certifications such as BRC, FSSC22000, and IFS.

• SANBWA Certification for bottled water suppliers.

These certifications demonstrate that your facility meets international food safety standards, making your products more attractive to large buyers.

SMME food safety compliance South Africa

To pass food safety audits, SMMEs should focus on several critical areas:

1. Safe Food Production and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Implement stringent hygiene and production protocols to minimise contamination risks. This includes maintaining clean facilities, proper staff training, and ensuring that equipment is sanitized regularly.

2. Quality Management Systems

Develop a robust Quality Management System (QMS) to ensure consistent production of safe and high-quality food products. This involves documenting all processes, from ingredient sourcing to production and distribution. Utilize ISO Quality Management Standards as a framework for setting up and maintaining your QMS.

3. Microbiological Controls

Regular testing of products and production environments for microbial contamination is crucial. Establish a testing schedule and document all results to identify and address issues promptly. Learn more about food safety testing through Intertek’s Food Testing Services.

4. Traceability

Ensure full traceability of all ingredients and raw materials used in your products. This is vital for both compliance and consumer safety. Maintain detailed records of your supply chain, including source, quality, and shelf life of ingredients. Ensure that your facility has a certificate of acceptability as required by South African food safety regulations. For ingredients claiming to be organic or free-range, appropriate certificates of declaration are necessary. Visit SAMIC for more details on traceability standards in South Africa.

Certifications and audit providers

To meet the standards of large food buyers, it’s essential to choose the right certification bodies. The following are approved providers for conducting GFSI Intermediate assessments and other food safety audits:

• Intertek Services: Offers comprehensive food safety and quality management certification services.

• Bureau Veritas Certification (BVC): Provides certification and auditing services for a variety of international standards.

• NSF International: Specializes in food safety, quality, and environmental standards.

• SGS South Africa: Offers a wide range of certification services, including GFSI Benchmark certifications.

Packaging and labelling compliance

Before your product can be listed on retail shelves, it must comply with South African packaging and labelling regulations. To name a few ,includes adherence to the following laws and how to apply those laws:

Consumer Protection Act No 68 of 2008

1. Label Accuracy: All claims on food packaging, such as “organic,” “free-range,” or “sugar-free,” must be accurate and substantiated. Misleading or false claims can result in penalties under the Consumer Protection Act. Manufacturers must ensure that they have the necessary certifications and documentation to support these claims.

2. Ingredient List: The label must include a detailed list of all ingredients used in the product, arranged in descending order of quantity. This transparency is crucial for consumers to understand what they are consuming and to make informed choices, particularly for those with dietary restrictions.

3. Nutritional Information: Food labels must display nutritional information, including energy, protein, carbohydrate, and fat content. This information helps consumers manage their dietary intake and adhere to health guidelines.

4. Allergen Declarations: Manufacturers must clearly indicate if their products contain common allergens, such as nuts, dairy, or gluten. Even if there is a risk of cross-contamination, it must be stated on the label with warnings like “May contain traces of nuts.” This is essential for consumer safety and compliance with food labelling laws.

5. Date Marking: Labels should include the production date, best before date, and expiry date to inform consumers about the product’s shelf life. This helps ensure that products are consumed within a safe timeframe, reducing the risk of health issues.

6. Packaging Standards: The packaging used must protect the food from contamination and preserve its quality. Using food-grade materials that are safe and compliant with regulations is mandatory to avoid any health hazards.

Food-labelling regulations R146 and regulations related to foodstuffs for infants and young children R991

Food-Labelling Regulations R146:

1. General Labelling Requirements:

All food labels must include mandatory information such as the product name, list of ingredients, allergen declarations, and the net content or weight. Nutritional information must be presented in a clear, easily understandable format.

2. Specific Claims and Advertising:

Health claims, such as “low-fat” or “high in protein,” must be scientifically validated and comply with specified criteria to prevent misleading consumers. Labels must not contain any false or misleading statements about the food product.

3. Date Marking and Storage Instructions:

Labels must include a ‘best before’ date and storage instructions to ensure food safety and quality.

Regulations Related to Foodstuffs for Infants and Young Children (R991):

1. Nutritional Composition Requirements:

Specific nutritional composition guidelines must be followed for food products intended for infants and young children to ensure their safety and adequacy.

2. Labelling Requirements:

Labels must clearly state that the product is intended for infants or young children, and should not imply that it is a replacement for breast milk unless medically necessary. The use of illustrations or phrases that idealize the use of the product over breastfeeding is prohibited.

3. Health and Nutrition Claims:

Any health or nutrition claims must be based on scientific evidence and must not mislead the consumer. Claims suggesting that the product is superior to breast milk are strictly prohibited.

For SMME food safety compliance in South Africa, information for industry specific laws These regulations cover aspects such as product labeling, health claims, and the use of specific ingredients. Non-compliance can result in penalties or rejection by retailers.