Pernod Ricard to sell Tormore Scotch Whisky brand and distillery

Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement to sell the Tormore Scotch Whisky brand and distillery to premium spirits producer Elixir Distillers.
Source: Tormore Scotch Whisky
Elixir Distillers was co-founded by entrepreneurs Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh in 2017, who also created the online spirits retailer, The Whisky Exchange, acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2021
. The agreement marks a new milestone in a strong relationship between Pernod Ricard and the Singh brothers.
The Tormore distillery is emblematic of the Speyside region, home of the Scottish malt whisky industry, with a capacity of nearly 5 million litres of alcohol per annum. A listed building, constructed in 1960, it is equally famous for its Scotch whiskies as for its architectural design. The associated brand is renowned for its single malts, including its 14 and 16 year-old editions.
Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, stated: “Active portfolio management is an integral part of our long-term strategy. The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.
“We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”
Sukhinder Singh commented: “Tormore is one of the most visually stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits in perfectly with the Elixir Distillers flavour-first philosophy to bottle only the very highest quality whiskies. We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is.
“We are humbled to be the new custodians of Tormore; we couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan."