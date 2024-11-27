Pernod Ricard introduces SIP, a support system for SA's hospitality industry

Share Inspire Pioneer, or SIP, an initiative by professionals within the hospitality, tourism, food, and beverage industries, was launched in South Africa recently to create a support network to navigate the future of the hospitality industry.

Created by global wine and spirits group, Pernod Ricard last year, SIP aims to cultivate connections across the hospitality industry and create a space to discuss its most pressing issues, including the promotion of sustainable hospitality practices.

As an already established global advocacy movement, SIP is focused on recognising and promoting the efforts of individuals and organisations that are driving positive change and innovation within the hospitality industry, an industry still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic had a profound and wide-reaching impact on the hospitality industry, both locally and globally, resulting in immediate and long-term challenges, including the closure of many establishments, job losses, reduced pay, and layoffs.

“SIP is an initiative dedicated to uniting professionals within the South African hospitality community. Our mission is to create positive human connections and inspire collaborative efforts towards building a sustainable future for the industry,” says Bo Saunders, brand advocacy manager at Pernod Ricard South Africa and SIP manager in South Africa.

The SIP membership (which is free to anyone) includes access to resources such as online training in digital marketing, courses in bartending, educational articles, and tips for its members on how to cope with challenges that come with working in the demanding and fast-paced environment that is the hospitality industry.

One of the priorities of SIP is to encourage collaboration within the industry to upskill and create opportunities for up-and-coming professionals in South Africa.

Lorna Scott, creative director of Inverroche, says that retaining talent and bolstering our local tourism and hospitality sector is a key SIP objective.

“Post the pandemic, many of the more experienced and knowledgeable bartenders are pursuing overseas prospects with better pay and benefits to regions such as Dubai and Europe, a trend mirrored across much of the industry at large. This is why SIP encourages the sharing of knowledge and passion to empower hospitality service providers in South Africa with new growth opportunities."

Locally, changing consumer trends alongside the high cost of living and increasing costs of consumables and electricity, are also negatively impacting the hospitality sector.

SIP emphasises the global interconnectedness of the hospitality industry.

Lauren Penny, Inverroche global brand Aabassador says that by bringing together pioneers across the hospitality, tourism, food, and beverage sectors, “SIP aims to rethink what the future of hospitality is by building on what we already know and creating something new out of it through the sharing of ideas and different points of view.”

