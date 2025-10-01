South Africa
    SA PR agencies named in 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards

    Razor PR, with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group, Bullet Proof Park for Gun Free South Africa, Ogilvy South Africa’s, for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Clockwork's #ForeverWena Campaign, and Clockwork's A Moment To Forget for client Adasa, have been named in the 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards.
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    Source: © Provoke Media Three SA agencies have been named in the 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards
    Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media Three SA agencies have been named in the 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards

    Razor PR’s campaign Bulletproof Park was also shortlisted in this year's Cannes Lions under Engagement: PR: Use of Events & Stunts.

    More than 5,500 entries were submitted from more than 60 countries around the world to Provoke Media’s Sabre Awards competition, of which the judges selected 40 to receive Global Sabre Awards at ProvokeGlobal, taking place at RPM Events in Chicago from 3 to 4 November, where the rankings of the 40 will also be unveiled.

    The winners of the global awards are the elite of the elite, representing best practice in categories ranging from social media to social responsibility, from public affairs to employee communications.

    40 best campaigns

    A Decision That Saves Lives
    INDECO by Nexans with Burson Peru (with Havas)

    A Moment To Forget
    Adasa with Clockwork

    adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 Innovation Launch
    adidas with WE Red Bridge

    Adopt A Breast
    For A Peru Without Cancer with Orange Latam

    Alzheimer's Intelligence
    Lenovo with Zeno London

    Bring Your DNA Game: Performance Traits
    Ancestry with Weber Shandwick

    Bullet Proof Park
    Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group

    D-KYC: Don't Know Your Customer
    Digi Yatra with Value 360 Communications

    El 7 Mújeres
    MSD with Weber Shandwick Colombia / McCann Worldgroup Colombia

    Feeding in Gaza
    World Central Kitchen with FGS Global

    Go MonGOlia
    Government of Mongolia with Edelman Singapore

    Grasping at straws to save the environment
    phade with FINN Partners

    Green Mahakumbh – Winning the Environmental Challenge!
    Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia with First Partners

    Justice By Her Type
    Grupo de Familias Sobreviviendo a Feminicidio with Shift Porter Novelli / Garnier

    Killed Here
    Killed Women with Earnies

    "Let's Run There" with Jeremy Renner
    rooks Running with M Booth, Venture Production Group

    Love Your Lunch Day
    Sistema (Newell Brands) with Zeno Group Canada

    Michael CeraVe
    CeraVe with Ogilvy PR

    Navigating the Cheese Crisis
    Westlife Foodworld - McDonald's India (W&S) with Avian We.

    No One Escapes Justice: How Miller Stopped a Rigged Mobilization and Protected a Child’s Rights in Wartime Ukraine
    Underage Sexual Assault Victim with Miller Law Firm

    Odd Jobs
    Tourism Tasmania with Havas Red Australia

    Piece Of Me
    KPN with Dentsu Creative, Mindshare Netherlands, Wefilm Creative Agency, Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company, Emma Branderhorst, A Bigger Circle & team5pm, HPB | Het PR Bureau

    Red vs. Blue
    Origin by Ocean with Avidly

    Re-Living Showroom: Inside the World of Schizophrenia
    Nippon Boehringer IngelheimJapan with Ozma PR

    Revolutionizing the Belgian retail landscape
    Delhaize with Whyte Corporate Affairs

    Saving Free Media in Poland
    TVN Warner Bros. Discovery with SEC Newgate CEE

    SHT
    Ikea Canada with Edelman Canada

    Special Delivery
    Grubhub with Golin

    Sport Chek 'She Runs'
    Sport Chek with Veritas Communications and DonerNorth

    St. Patrick's Eve
    Jameson Irish Whiskey with Weber Shandwick, Publicis Collective, 160over90, UEG

    Stitch and Spice
    Puma with MSL UK

    The #ForeverWena Campaign
    Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa

    The Last Barf Bag: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon
    Dramamine with 360PR+

    The Move to -15
    DP World with Edelman

    The Story of Britain’s Last Coal-Fired Power Station
    Uniper with Burson UK

    The Tiniest Room
    Save the Children with Golin Romania

    The Undekha Eye Test
    Godrej Consumer Products with Eyebetes Foundation, Cumulus PR, Godrej Creative Lab

    The We Give Blood Drive
    Abbott and the Big Ten Conference

    TurboTax Undone
    TurboTax with Citizen Relations

    Vaseline Verified
    Vaseline with Ogilvy Singapore

