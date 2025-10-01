SA PR agencies named in 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards

Razor PR, with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group, Bullet Proof Park for Gun Free South Africa, Ogilvy South Africa’s, for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Clockwork's #ForeverWena Campaign, and Clockwork's A Moment To Forget for client Adasa, have been named in the 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards.

Razor PR’s campaign Bulletproof Park was also shortlisted in this year's Cannes Lions under Engagement: PR: Use of Events & Stunts.

More than 5,500 entries were submitted from more than 60 countries around the world to Provoke Media’s Sabre Awards competition, of which the judges selected 40 to receive Global Sabre Awards at ProvokeGlobal, taking place at RPM Events in Chicago from 3 to 4 November, where the rankings of the 40 will also be unveiled.

The winners of the global awards are the elite of the elite, representing best practice in categories ranging from social media to social responsibility, from public affairs to employee communications.

40 best campaigns

A Decision That Saves Lives

INDECO by Nexans with Burson Peru (with Havas)

A Moment To Forget

Adasa with Clockwork

adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 Innovation Launch

adidas with WE Red Bridge

Adopt A Breast

For A Peru Without Cancer with Orange Latam

Alzheimer's Intelligence

Lenovo with Zeno London

Bring Your DNA Game: Performance Traits

Ancestry with Weber Shandwick

Bullet Proof Park

Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group

D-KYC: Don't Know Your Customer

Digi Yatra with Value 360 Communications

El 7 Mújeres

MSD with Weber Shandwick Colombia / McCann Worldgroup Colombia

Feeding in Gaza

World Central Kitchen with FGS Global

Go MonGOlia

Government of Mongolia with Edelman Singapore

Grasping at straws to save the environment

phade with FINN Partners

Green Mahakumbh – Winning the Environmental Challenge!

Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia with First Partners

Justice By Her Type

Grupo de Familias Sobreviviendo a Feminicidio with Shift Porter Novelli / Garnier

Killed Here

Killed Women with Earnies

"Let's Run There" with Jeremy Renner

rooks Running with M Booth, Venture Production Group

Love Your Lunch Day

Sistema (Newell Brands) with Zeno Group Canada

Michael CeraVe

CeraVe with Ogilvy PR

Navigating the Cheese Crisis

Westlife Foodworld - McDonald's India (W&S) with Avian We.

No One Escapes Justice: How Miller Stopped a Rigged Mobilization and Protected a Child’s Rights in Wartime Ukraine

Underage Sexual Assault Victim with Miller Law Firm

Odd Jobs

Tourism Tasmania with Havas Red Australia

Piece Of Me

KPN with Dentsu Creative, Mindshare Netherlands, Wefilm Creative Agency, Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company, Emma Branderhorst, A Bigger Circle & team5pm, HPB | Het PR Bureau

Red vs. Blue

Origin by Ocean with Avidly

Re-Living Showroom: Inside the World of Schizophrenia

Nippon Boehringer IngelheimJapan with Ozma PR

Revolutionizing the Belgian retail landscape

Delhaize with Whyte Corporate Affairs

Saving Free Media in Poland

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery with SEC Newgate CEE

SHT

Ikea Canada with Edelman Canada

Special Delivery

Grubhub with Golin

Sport Chek 'She Runs'

Sport Chek with Veritas Communications and DonerNorth

St. Patrick's Eve

Jameson Irish Whiskey with Weber Shandwick, Publicis Collective, 160over90, UEG

Stitch and Spice

Puma with MSL UK

The #ForeverWena Campaign

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa

The Last Barf Bag: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon

Dramamine with 360PR+

The Move to -15

DP World with Edelman

The Story of Britain’s Last Coal-Fired Power Station

Uniper with Burson UK

The Tiniest Room

Save the Children with Golin Romania

The Undekha Eye Test

Godrej Consumer Products with Eyebetes Foundation, Cumulus PR, Godrej Creative Lab

The We Give Blood Drive

Abbott and the Big Ten Conference

TurboTax Undone

TurboTax with Citizen Relations

Vaseline Verified

Vaseline with Ogilvy Singapore