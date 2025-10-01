SA PR agencies named in 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards

Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media
Three SA agencies have been named in the 40 best campaigns for the 2025 Global Sabre Awards
Razor PR’s campaign Bulletproof Park was also shortlisted in this year's Cannes Lions under Engagement: PR: Use of Events & Stunts.
More than 5,500 entries were submitted from more than 60 countries around the world to Provoke Media’s Sabre Awards competition, of which the judges selected 40 to receive Global Sabre Awards at ProvokeGlobal, taking place at RPM Events in Chicago from 3 to 4 November, where the rankings of the 40 will also be unveiled.
The winners of the global awards are the elite of the elite, representing best practice in categories ranging from social media to social responsibility, from public affairs to employee communications.
40 best campaigns
A Decision That Saves Lives
INDECO by Nexans with Burson Peru (with Havas)
A Moment To Forget
Adasa with Clockwork
adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 Innovation Launch
adidas with WE Red Bridge
Adopt A Breast
For A Peru Without Cancer with Orange Latam
Alzheimer's Intelligence
Lenovo with Zeno London
Bring Your DNA Game: Performance Traits
Ancestry with Weber Shandwick
Bullet Proof Park
Gun Free South Africa with Razor PR with M&C Saatchi Abel - The Up&Up Group
D-KYC: Don't Know Your Customer
Digi Yatra with Value 360 Communications
El 7 Mújeres
MSD with Weber Shandwick Colombia / McCann Worldgroup Colombia
Feeding in Gaza
World Central Kitchen with FGS Global
Go MonGOlia
Government of Mongolia with Edelman Singapore
Grasping at straws to save the environment
phade with FINN Partners
Green Mahakumbh – Winning the Environmental Challenge!
Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia with First Partners
Justice By Her Type
Grupo de Familias Sobreviviendo a Feminicidio with Shift Porter Novelli / Garnier
Killed Here
Killed Women with Earnies
"Let's Run There" with Jeremy Renner
rooks Running with M Booth, Venture Production Group
Love Your Lunch Day
Sistema (Newell Brands) with Zeno Group Canada
Michael CeraVe
CeraVe with Ogilvy PR
Navigating the Cheese Crisis
Westlife Foodworld - McDonald's India (W&S) with Avian We.
No One Escapes Justice: How Miller Stopped a Rigged Mobilization and Protected a Child’s Rights in Wartime Ukraine
Underage Sexual Assault Victim with Miller Law Firm
Odd Jobs
Tourism Tasmania with Havas Red Australia
Piece Of Me
KPN with Dentsu Creative, Mindshare Netherlands, Wefilm Creative Agency, Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company, Emma Branderhorst, A Bigger Circle & team5pm, HPB | Het PR Bureau
Red vs. Blue
Origin by Ocean with Avidly
Re-Living Showroom: Inside the World of Schizophrenia
Nippon Boehringer IngelheimJapan with Ozma PR
Revolutionizing the Belgian retail landscape
Delhaize with Whyte Corporate Affairs
Saving Free Media in Poland
TVN Warner Bros. Discovery with SEC Newgate CEE
SHT
Ikea Canada with Edelman Canada
Special Delivery
Grubhub with Golin
Sport Chek 'She Runs'
Sport Chek with Veritas Communications and DonerNorth
St. Patrick's Eve
Jameson Irish Whiskey with Weber Shandwick, Publicis Collective, 160over90, UEG
Stitch and Spice
Puma with MSL UK
The #ForeverWena Campaign
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa
The Last Barf Bag: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon
Dramamine with 360PR+
The Move to -15
DP World with Edelman
The Story of Britain’s Last Coal-Fired Power Station
Uniper with Burson UK
The Tiniest Room
Save the Children with Golin Romania
The Undekha Eye Test
Godrej Consumer Products with Eyebetes Foundation, Cumulus PR, Godrej Creative Lab
The We Give Blood Drive
Abbott and the Big Ten Conference
TurboTax Undone
TurboTax with Citizen Relations
Vaseline Verified
Vaseline with Ogilvy Singapore