Why smart marketers treat research selection like an agency pitch

For years, research was marketing's quiet cousin—steady, sensible and often sidelined when budgets tightened. It was something you did once a year, or only if you were a multinational with deep pockets. But that view is wildly out of date.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Choosing the right research partner is now as complex as selecting your creative agency says IAS

Today's research companies bear little resemblance to the clipboard-and-questionnaire outfits of old. AI can analyse 50 000 social media conversations overnight and flag emerging brand concerns before they become crises.

Automated testing platforms reveal which ad concept grabs consumer attention before a campaign goes live. What once took six weeks now happens in six days—sometimes six hours.

The catch? Choosing the right research partner is now as complex as selecting your creative agency.

The 40% problem

Despite these advances, research remains underused. Around 40% of marketers admit they aren't using research as much as they should. Here's why that matters: media data tells you where people are.

Research tells you why they act. The combination is where real effectiveness lies.

Why you need a research matchmaker

This is where pitch consultants can play a pivotal role. Just as they help marketers find the right creative or media agency, consultants can guide them through the increasingly complex landscape of research partners.

The research ecosystem is complex—spanning global giants, local independents and sector specialists. Without guidance, most marketers tend to default to the previous provider.

A pitch consultant brings clarity, neutrality and benchmarking. They help define what type of research a brand actually needs and match it with the right partner and budget.

They ensure the process is transparent and strategically sound, saving time and preventing costly mismatches.

As Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), puts it, "The right consultant helps marketers see research not as a cost centre, but as a growth engine."

Consider the stakes: A retailer testing a new store format needs quick behavioural reads. A company entering a new market requires a deep understanding of the local culture and effective audience segmentation.

Match these needs poorly, and you don't just waste budget; you build your entire strategy on the wrong insights.

South Africa's research renaissance

South Africa's research talent is increasingly recognised, with AI-enabled tools levelling the playing field between large and small firms.

For marketers, this means credible, cost-effective partners who understand local nuance but operate at global standards—provided you know where to look.