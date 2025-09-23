South African talents shine in Next Creative Leaders 2025 shortlist

The One Club for Creativity has revealed the 13 young creatives in the Middle East & Africa region who are shortlisted for Next Creative Leaders 2025, a free global competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise. Four on the shortlist are from South Africa.

Celebrating its 10th year, Next Creative Leaders was created in partnership with The 3% Movement as the industry’s only free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women, non-binary, and trans creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

Creatives from the region on the NCL 2025 shortlist are as follows:

South Africa

Michelle Marais, creative director, Dentsu Creative, Cape Town

Jasmin Vandersteen, copywriter, and Zainab Mitha, art director (team), Joe Public, Durban

Lesego Molaudi, art director, Ogilvy South Africa, Capetown

Jordan

Raya Abujaber, creative director, VML Amman

Kenya

Divya Buddhdev, associate creative director, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi

Olive Wangai, associate creative director, Dentsu Creative Kenya, Nairobi

Lebanon

Farah Abou Chacra, associate creative director, Webedia Arabia, Beirut

UAE

Revati Anilkumar Patil, associate design director, Leo Burnett Dubai

Maya Sfeir, associate creative director, Dubai

Archna Singh, freelance creative director, Dubai

Paula Zambrano, senior art director, Saatchi & Saatchi MEA, Dubai

Zainab Yasseen, senior art director, M&C Saatchi, Dubai

Along with announcing global winners on 4 November based upon the highest jury scores, the competition will also recognise regional winners in APAC, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.

A special virtual NCL winners celebration will be held on 6 November, and include a celebration of all winners and discussion with judges and winners.

Eligibility

Eligible participants for NCL were those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, content creators, and recently promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work. To make NCL as accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter.

They were judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to serve on juries for one of The One Club’s awards programs, and receive a complimentary ticket to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Winners also have their work showcased on The One Club website and social channels, covered by media partners, and have potential opportunities to speak at NCL events.

Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2025 was designed by Du Nieto (he/they), an NCL 2021 winner who serves as lead designer at Revolut, and independent creative at dadada.work. Font for the branding – Romie Light Italic – was donated by Margot Lévêque Studio, based in New York.