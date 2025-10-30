South Africa
ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaBizcommunity.comSanlam FintechSocial PlacesASUSBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Elon Musk launches AI-powered Grokipedia to rival Wikipedia

    Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered online encyclopedia designed to compete with Wikipedia and expand the xAI ecosystem. The platform went live on 27 October 2025, reportedly containing over 885,000 articles at launch.
    30 Oct 2025
    30 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Musk announced the platform via his X account, describing it as:

    “We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

    Media reports note that Grokipedia aims to provide an AI-driven approach to information aggregation, with automated fact-checking and a design intended to address perceived limitations of Wikipedia.

    The platform has already drawn attention for the scale of its content and its approach to AI verification, positioning it as a potential alternative reference source for researchers, journalists, and the general public.

    As of now, no formal press release from xAI or an official corporate announcement beyond Musk’s social media post appears to have been issued, with most coverage relying on his statements and media reporting.

    Read more: Wikipedia, Elon Musk, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz