Elon Musk launches AI-powered Grokipedia to rival Wikipedia

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered online encyclopedia designed to compete with Wikipedia and expand the xAI ecosystem. The platform went live on 27 October 2025, reportedly containing over 885,000 articles at launch.

Musk announced the platform via his X account, describing it as:

“We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

Media reports note that Grokipedia aims to provide an AI-driven approach to information aggregation, with automated fact-checking and a design intended to address perceived limitations of Wikipedia.

The platform has already drawn attention for the scale of its content and its approach to AI verification, positioning it as a potential alternative reference source for researchers, journalists, and the general public.

As of now, no formal press release from xAI or an official corporate announcement beyond Musk’s social media post appears to have been issued, with most coverage relying on his statements and media reporting.