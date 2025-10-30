Steyn City celebrates 14 years of delivering happiness to Diepsloot

This will be the fourteenth consecutive year that Steyn City brings the cheer, joy and hope of the festive season to the young children at seven primary schools in the neighbouring community of Diepsloot.

Steyn City Properties CEO, Steven Louw, notes that the event has evolved significantly since inception, not only growing in size but developing into a well-supported community event, too. “It’s a joy to see our residents working alongside staff members and learners from the Steyn City School, putting together the school backpacks which we will distribute to underprivileged learners throughout the week.”

Louw notes that, this year, Steyn City will be targeting more children than ever before, with the number of recipients increased from 13,500 in 2024 to more than 14,000. These learners will receive a locally made school backpack, holding a lunch box filled with chips, sweets, popcorn and a cold drink (sponsored by the Steyn City Foundation), and a 500ml water bottle (sponsored by the Steyn Group). The pack also contains stationery, generously donated by Bidvest. These stationery packs include crayons, a colouring book, play dough, a pencil sharpener and eraser for learners in Grades 0–3, while learners in Grades 4–7 received a pencil case, pencils, glue, maths set, ruler, sharpener, eraser and exercise book.

“We are so pleased to be able to come on board as a sponsor of Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot once more,” says Gillian McMahon, executive director of Bidvest Group. “At Bidvest, we believe in the power of partnerships that create lasting impact. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting communities and contributing to initiatives that foster hope and opportunity. We commend Steyn City for their continued dedication to making a difference.”

Every year, one of the participating schools is selected for a special visit from the Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot team. This year, it was the turn of Reshomile Primary School, where learners were also treated to King Pie lunchboxes, containing a King Pie, chips and cold drink distributed at the event kindly provided Bidvest.

Louw notes that it is particularly auspicious that the visit took place at Reshomile Primary School, as the Steyn City Foundation previously supported the school with the planting of 67 trees back in 2012. “It was wonderful to revisit the school, standing in the shade provided by those trees, and seeing how the school is flourishing,” he said. School head Katie Deidre Xulu, who retires from her position on 26 January 2026 after 18 years at Reshomile’s helm, was also delighted to see the two entities reunited, indicating her joy that her school was selected during her final year as principal.

Steyn City’s support of Diepsloot doesn’t end with its year-end initiative, however. Throughout the year, it has supplied fresh fruit and veggies to schools in the community, through its Growzone. In fact, the Growzone has provided over 37,000 bunches of fresh vegetables to 51 Early Childhood Development Centres in Diepsloot since its launch in October last year. “This translates to nutritious meals for 3,277 learners and staff members every day during the school week. Thanks to our Growzone, we have been able to amplify our partnership with Diepsloot and deepen our impact,” Louw adds. Residents and community members are also able to support this project, expanding its reach and impact.

“Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot has been a highlight of our calendar since Steyn City’s launch. It is our way of saying thank you to the many families in Diepsloot who support our estate through their endeavours This project may have been running for 14 years, but the sight of Diepsloot’s learners receiving their Christmas gifts brings us as much happiness as it did when it was first launched,” Louw concludes.



