Grapevine Communications was delighted to add Taj Cape Town to its prestigious portfolio of brands; a win we celebrated during the latter part of 2022. The Taj was named the world's strongest hotel brand for 2021 & 2022.

Taj Cape Town certainly lives up to the luxury and opulence that characterises these magnificent hotels around the globe, made all the more special thanks to a dash of local heritage. With our experience in high-end brands, Grapevine Communications is well placed to ensure that this urban landmark hotel in the Western Cape remains firmly in the spotlight as South Africa’s tourism industry enjoys its revival.