    Bitventure teams with Grapevine to boost profile and raise awareness

    10 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Grapevine Communications
    Grapevine Communications has been appointed by Johannesburg based fintech company, Bitventure, a provider of state-of-the-art real-time automated verification and payment solutions.
    Bitventure teams with Grapevine to boost profile and raise awareness

    Grapevine is executing a comprehensive communications campaign to boost the firm’s profile and build awareness around the need for verifying customer information to protect against digital fraud.

    Grapevine looks forward to playing a key role in helping this dynamic and innovative company build its customer base.

    Grapevine Communications
