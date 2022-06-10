Bitventure teams with Grapevine to boost profile and raise awareness

Grapevine Communications has been appointed by Johannesburg based fintech company, Bitventure, a provider of state-of-the-art real-time automated verification and payment solutions.

Grapevine is executing a comprehensive communications campaign to boost the firm’s profile and build awareness around the need for verifying customer information to protect against digital fraud.Grapevine looks forward to playing a key role in helping this dynamic and innovative company build its customer base.