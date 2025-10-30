Think before you throw: Join The Glass Recycling Challenge this November

South Africans are once again being called to action as The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) launches the #GlassRecyclingChallenge 2025, running throughout November. The goal: to collect 280 tons of glass across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town – proving that small, everyday actions can add up to a national impact.

This year’s challenge builds on the remarkable momentum of previous campaigns, where thousands of South Africans rolled up their sleeves, filled glass banks, and showed that recycling can be both fun and meaningful. In 2024, the challenge saw communities, schools, restaurants, and corporates rally together to recycle hundreds of tons of glass bottles and jars. TGRC hopes to surpass that record this year and inspire even more participation.

A simple act with a massive impact

Glass is one of the most sustainable packaging materials in the world because it is 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without losing quality. Yet, millions of bottles still end up in landfills every year – often because people don’t realise how easy it is to recycle.

The #GlassRecyclingChallenge aims to change that by showing just how effortless it can be to make a difference. With thousands public glass banks located at shopping centres, schools, and community hubs nationwide – find your local glass recycling bank here to participate. Simply collect your used glass bottles and jars and drop them off at your nearest glass bank. Each contribution helps your city climb the leaderboard and brings the country closer to its sustainability goals.

Putting the fun back into recycling

To keep things exciting, TGRC is offering R5,000 spot prizes for participants who showcase their recycling efforts on social media using the hashtag #GlassRecyclingChallenge. Whether it’s a family recycling trip or creative photo at your local glass bank, every post helps spread awareness and encourage others to get involved.

TGRC will share updates and city-by-city totals, sparking competition between regions. Johannesburg was the only challenger last year, but this year Cape Town and Pretoria are determined to take the crown in 2025.

Turning bottles into opportunity

Beyond environmental benefits, glass recycling plays a vital role in South Africa’s circular economy, supporting thousands of livelihoods. The glass collected through public glass recycling banks and buy-back centres helps sustain collectors and entrepreneurs who earn income by trading recyclable material.

By participating, the public isn’t just protecting the planet – they’re also helping create jobs, reduce waste, and support local recycling networks. Every bottle matters.

Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of TGRC the national body responsible for glass recycling, says: “Recycling glass is one of the simplest and most effective ways we can protect our environment and support sustainable communities. Every jar or bottle recycled goes back into the production cycle, saving energy, conserving natural resources, and reducing landfill waste. Through this challenge, we’re showing that sustainability isn’t just a corporate goal – it’s something every South African can do from their own home.”

How to join the challenge

Recycle your glass at a TGRC public glass bank.



Find your nearest glass recycling bank here



Share your recycling journey on social media using #GlassRecyclingChallenge for a chance to win spot prizes.



Encourage your friends, colleagues, schools, or community groups to get involved – together, we can make a bigger impact.

This November, TGRC invites all South Africans to pause before they throw away a bottle or jar. Each recycled container is a small but powerful step towards a cleaner, greener, more sustainable South Africa. Let’s make 2025 the year we shatter records.



