Fidelity SecureFire celebrates excellence with the Flame of Leadership Awards

SecureFire proudly hosted its annual Flame of Leadership Awards, celebrating exceptional leadership, dedication, and innovation within the fire rescue and life safety sector. The awards honour individuals and teams who set new benchmarks in operational excellence, community engagement, and bravery, reinforcing SecureFire’s commitment to protecting lives and serving communities nationwide.

This year’s categories included:

Flame of Leadership Award – Winner: Mzamo Mchunu



Mzamo Mchunu Rookie of the Year – Region – Winner: Damien Beech



Damien Beech Team of the Year – Winner – Boksburg Station



Community Hero Award – Winner: Pablo Molefe



Pablo Molefe Bravery Award – Winner: Sifiso Masiteng

Nominees underwent a rigorous multi-step selection process, with submissions evaluated by a panel of senior leaders based on criteria including leadership, innovation, problem-solving, dedication, alignment with SecureFire’s values, measurable achievements, and community impact.

A highlight of this year’s ceremony was the appointment of new chief fire officer Clint Hugo, recognised with a special honorary award for outstanding leadership and vision. The awards also celebrated the dedication of firefighters and impactful projects such as SecureFire’s national rollout, further strengthened by partnerships with major corporates including Auto & General Insurance and CIB.

Flame of Leadership Award – Winner Mzamo Mchunu (middle)

“The Flame of Leadership Awards are about recognising those who go above and beyond, demonstrating courage, commitment, and creativity in protecting our communities,” explains Zander Bartmann, General Manager for Fidelity SecureFire. “This year’s winners embody the spirit of SecureFire, inspiring us all to set higher standards in safety and operational excellence.”

On the same day as the awards, Fidelity SecureFire also launched South Africa’s longest private fire ladder, a 32-metre hydraulic platform truck. CEOs Wahl Bartmann and former Springbok captain John Smit conducted an unprecedented aerial boardroom meeting above the N1, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, frontline readiness, and customer service. The ladder enhances SecureFire’s ability to serve over 300,000 customers nationwide and reinforces the company’s position as South Africa’s most comprehensive private emergency response provider.

New Chief Fire Officer Clint Hugo (2nd from the left)

About Fidelity SecureFire

Fidelity SecureFire is South Africa’s only full-spectrum fire services solution with a national footprint. With offices across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. Every Fidelity SecureFire deployment is backed by the Fidelity Fire National Command Centre, a 24/7 operations hub using real-time data, GIS mapping, and fleet analytics to ensure optimal coordination and resource deployment.

In addition to emergency fire response, Fidelity SecureFire also offers:

Fire prevention solutions



Fire maintenance and Installation contracts



Compliance inspections and digital reporting

To activate the service, contracted customers can call 086 007 0700.

