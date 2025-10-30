South Africa's eco-champions win big at 2025 Eco-Logic Awards

The winners of the 2025 Eco-Logic Awards were announced at The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town on 27 October. The awards recognise achievements across 12 categories, including climate change solutions, water conservation, circular economy projects, eco-fashion, and community-driven programmes.

Dr Mavuso Msimang received the Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement Award. Image supplied.

“Our winners and finalists represent the very best of South Africa's eco-champions who are leading the way in supporting and advancing benefits for people, planet, and profit,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.

“Each one demonstrates that through creativity, determination, and eco-logical thinking, we can create a thriving future that is not only sustainable but also more intelligent, inclusive, kind and harmonious with nature.”

Entries opened earlier this year, with submissions carefully evaluated by a panel of independent, environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.

All the winnners