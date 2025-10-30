Trending
South Africa's eco-champions win big at 2025 Eco-Logic Awards
“Our winners and finalists represent the very best of South Africa's eco-champions who are leading the way in supporting and advancing benefits for people, planet, and profit,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.
“Each one demonstrates that through creativity, determination, and eco-logical thinking, we can create a thriving future that is not only sustainable but also more intelligent, inclusive, kind and harmonious with nature.”
Entries opened earlier this year, with submissions carefully evaluated by a panel of independent, environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.
Category
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Nature Conservation
Beyond Expectation Environmental Project (BEEP)
Lapalala Wilderness School
AND
Sanccob: Frontline Defence for the Critically Endangered African Penguin
Climate Change
NBI - Climate Finance Accelerator - South Africa (CFA-SA)
Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions
Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership: Global Collaboration for Regional Resilience
Eco-Innovation
Ecofluency
Wildlife ACT Innovations - Wildlife Tracking Technology
CemteQ Technologies
Circular Economy and Waste Innovation
Khepri Innovations
Use It Waste Beneficiation (RF)
Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions
Water Conservation
Environmental and Rural Solutions
PureFlow Amanzi - Safe Water Access Initiative by iThemba Kuluntu
AECI in partnership with Kusini Water
Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle
Up-Cycled Cloth Collective
Re.Bag.Re.Use
MicGalaw
Eco-Health and Wellness
Eco Diva Natural
Wellness Warehouse
Jomar Babycare
Eco-Friendly Products
Arumloo
Inverroche Bee&Bee
Wild Plum Growers
Eco-Community
Nature Connect: Sustainable Schools Programmes
Lapalala Wilderness School
The Sustainability Institute
Eco-Hospitality and Tourism
Wessa Coastal Programme
Hotel Verde
Wessa Green Key Programme
Eco-Angel
Lindela Mjenxane - BEEP
Adele Botha - Kabega Primary
Zoë Prinsloo - Save a Fishie
Eco-Warrior
Biodiversity Law Centre
Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism
Dr Ferrial Adam - WaterCAN
Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr Mavuso Msimang