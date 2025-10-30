South Africa
    South Africa's eco-champions win big at 2025 Eco-Logic Awards

    The winners of the 2025 Eco-Logic Awards were announced at The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town on 27 October. The awards recognise achievements across 12 categories, including climate change solutions, water conservation, circular economy projects, eco-fashion, and community-driven programmes.
    30 Oct 2025
    30 Oct 2025
    Dr Mavuso Msimang received the Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement Award. Image supplied.
    Dr Mavuso Msimang received the Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement Award. Image supplied.

    “Our winners and finalists represent the very best of South Africa's eco-champions who are leading the way in supporting and advancing benefits for people, planet, and profit,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.

    “Each one demonstrates that through creativity, determination, and eco-logical thinking, we can create a thriving future that is not only sustainable but also more intelligent, inclusive, kind and harmonious with nature.”

    Entries opened earlier this year, with submissions carefully evaluated by a panel of independent, environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.

    All the winnners























































































    Category



    Gold



    Silver



    Bronze



    Nature Conservation



    Beyond Expectation Environmental Project (BEEP)



    Lapalala Wilderness School


    AND


    Sanccob: Frontline Defence for the Critically Endangered African Penguin


    		 

    Climate Change



    NBI - Climate Finance Accelerator - South Africa (CFA-SA)



    Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions



    Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership: Global Collaboration for Regional Resilience



    Eco-Innovation



    Ecofluency



    Wildlife ACT Innovations - Wildlife Tracking Technology



    CemteQ Technologies



    Circular Economy and Waste Innovation



    Khepri Innovations



    Use It Waste Beneficiation (RF)



    Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions



    Water Conservation



    Environmental and Rural Solutions



    PureFlow Amanzi - Safe Water Access Initiative by iThemba Kuluntu



    AECI in partnership with Kusini Water



    Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle



    Up-Cycled Cloth Collective



    Re.Bag.Re.Use



    MicGalaw



    Eco-Health and Wellness



    Eco Diva Natural



    Wellness Warehouse



    Jomar Babycare



    Eco-Friendly Products



    Arumloo



    Inverroche Bee&Bee



    Wild Plum Growers



    Eco-Community



    Nature Connect: Sustainable Schools Programmes



    Lapalala Wilderness School



    The Sustainability Institute



    Eco-Hospitality and Tourism



    Wessa Coastal Programme



    Hotel Verde



    Wessa Green Key Programme



    Eco-Angel



    Lindela Mjenxane - BEEP



    Adele Botha - Kabega Primary



    Zoë Prinsloo - Save a Fishie



    Eco-Warrior



    Biodiversity Law Centre



    Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism



    Dr Ferrial Adam - WaterCAN



    Eco-Logical Intelligence Lifetime Achievement Award



    Dr Mavuso Msimang


