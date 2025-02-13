Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    AfDB awards SA $1m grant to boost green jobs

    South Africa is facing a growing youth unemployment crisis. But developing its green economy may be a way out.
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    Image credit: AfDB
    Image credit: AfDB

    Recently, the African Development Bank (AfDB) awarded South Africa’s National Business Initiative (NBI) a $1m grant to establish a skills ecosystem that will provide the country’s young people with emerging job opportunities in the green economy.

    Sustainable job creation

    The funding will support the country’s Just Energy Transition Skilling for Employment Programme (JET SEP), led by the National Business Initiative in partnership with the management consultancy Boston Consulting Group.

    The initiative coordinates private sector efforts to prepare the workforce for the energy transition, in tandem with the government’s JET Skilling Implementation Plan, focused on inclusive workforce development and sustainable job creation.

    Specifically, the grant will finance the programme’s first phase, including feasibility studies for the design of skills development zones and capacity building within the public technical and vocational education and training system.

    Skills development zones will anchor the delivery of inclusive skills and foster local economic growth during the country’s just-energy transition.

    Launched in 2024 and endorsed by the JET Project Management Unit under the presidency of the Government of South Africa, JET SEP has garnered support from over 30 influential South African CEOs, public sector leaders, and civil society leaders in the past year.

    Investing in energy

    The grant builds on the African Development Bank's significant investment in South Africa’s energy sector. Since 2007, the bank has invested $3.4bn to support energy infrastructure, including renewable energy.

    The current grant will support the government’s efforts to identify the skills needed for the sector, with a particular focus on renewable energy.

    Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Initiative, said: “This grant from the African Development Bank is a critical step toward turning vision into action, strengthening the national skills system, and ensuring that all South Africans are equipped to seize new opportunities in the green economy.

    “We are proud to continue working alongside our partners and stakeholders to build an inclusive future-ready workforce and to stimulate local economies in a way that leaves no one behind.”

    Read more: African Development Bank, National Business Initiative, NBI, Boston Consulting Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz