Score energy drink calls on Mzansi to #GoGetIt with The Get Up To Your Go! campaign

Through their new campaign, South Africa's favourite energy drink proves that it isn't just an energy drink – it's a celebration of South African grit, ambition and the unwavering belief that hard work deserves recognition.

Score has released a new campaign that marks a bold step forward in the story of a beloved brand that understands the South African hustle. Whether you're grinding in the office, pushing through university, perfecting your craft on the sports field or building something from nothing, Score wants you to Go Get It.

In a category that is characterised by hype, the campaign is built on the insight that South Africans are looking for a partner that helps them get through the everyday moments and appreciate the everyday victories – authentically. It’s the energy drink for workers, dreamers, and go-getters – the ones who understand that success isn't handed to you; it's earned through sweat, determination and effort.

Score celebrates both the grind and the glory – the 5am starts and the victories that follow, the late nights studying and the graduation day, as well as the early morning sessions and the match-winning moment. It's about the everyday wins and the life-changing breakthroughs. Score is the energy that gets you up and gets you going.

To bring the brand to life, Score has launched a striking new brand video that showcases real South Africans at every level, featuring the likes of emerging artists and seasoned professionals, alongside working students and soccer-crazy taxi drivers, all united by their refusal to settle for ordinary.

The video captures the essence of the grind: the determination, the sweat and, most importantly, the wins that make it all worthwhile. It's a testament to every South African willing to put in the time, the effort and the energy required to go get it. You can see the video here:

"Score is about more than fuel. It's about celebrating the South African spirit," the brand team behind the new campaign explains. "We wanted to create something that speaks to people in the real moments of their lives. When you're tired but you push through. When you achieve something you've been working hard towards. Score is there for all of it. This is South Africa's energy drink, made for South Africans by those who understand their hustle."

The relaunch is impossible to miss, as Score paints the country in its iconic black and yellow colours. From eye-catching social media content to vibrant in-store displays and bold activations across South Africa, the black and yellow of Score's original flavour is taking over the nation. This visual takeover reinforces Score's position as South Africa's energy drink, one that's proudly local and unmistakably bold.

To celebrate this relaunch and say thank you to those who embody the never-give-up spirit, Score is launching an exciting Spin and Win competition.

Every can of Score purchased since 13 October is an entry into a competition designed to celebrate South African go-getters. Simply scan the QR code on the can and enter the unique code found under the tab on the competition website. Spin the wheel for a chance to win instant prizes:

Airtime vouchers



Meal vouchers from Debonairs Pizza



Munch Meal vouchers from Hungry Lion

Every spin also enters you into the draw for the grand prize, a brand-new Ford Ranger Wildtrak. It's the ultimate reward for someone with the drive to succeed, the power to push through and the energy to go get it.

Each Score purchased provides another opportunity to spin the wheel and another chance at winning the Ford Ranger Wildtrak, with a limit of three entries per day per person. The competition runs until 28 February 2026, giving South Africans plenty of time to get up and go for their chance to win.

For more information about the Spin and Win competition, visit the official site at https://www.drinkScore.co.za/ and follow Score’s social channels: Instagram: @drinkScore | TikTok: @Score.energy.drink | Facebook: @DrinkScore.

Terms and conditions apply.



