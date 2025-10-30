Starbucks is ready for Halloween with a new limited-edition flavour

Starbucks is making sure your days are full of smiles with the introduction of a fun new beverage, Sour Apple Frappuccino, a limited-edition drink.

Image supplied

“Everyone loves October: summer is in full swing, so there’s no better time to drink an icy, refreshing frappucino. More than, it’s also time for trick or treating fun,” says Leah McCrae, MD, Rand Capital Coffee, licensee Starbucks South Africa.

October’s playfulness isn’t just for kids, she adds. “You’re never too old to embrace your inner child!” she says. “That’s exactly what Halloween at Starbucks is all about: we want all our customers soak up the spirit of the season.”

At Starbucks, Halloween means getting in touch with whatever it is that brings you joy, whether that’s trying something new or connecting with your community – or both.

“We take pride in delivering warm service in an environment that’s the ideal haven whenever you need a pause in your day: when you’re taking a breath before between deadlines or simply allowing yourself to be fully in the present.”

The new Sour Apple Frappucino is the perfect sip for these moments. A little sweet, a little sour, and completely surprising.