Starbucks opens in Bayside Mall, Table View

Starbucks South Africa has officially opened the doors to its newest location in Bayside Mall, Table View, marking yet another exciting expansion for the globally connected but locally relevant coffee brand in Cape Town.

The store is part of Starbucks South Africa’s ongoing mission to make it even easier for local coffee lovers to access the distinctive Starbucks’ experience.

Operated under licence by Rand Capital Coffee, the Bayside Mall store offers the full Starbucks menu, including iconic beverages like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and upcoming favourites like the Caramel Waffle Latte for the Holiday season,’ shared Leah McCrae, MD of Rand Capital Coffee.

“We are thrilled to bring Starbucks to Table View and to offer this community a new destination to enjoy high-quality coffee and a space that fosters a sense of connection,” explained Siziwe Zihlabo, store manager of Starbucks Bayside Mall.

“Growing up, I saw Starbucks only in the movies, and now, it’s right in my own neighbourhood. It feels incredibly rewarding to be part of a brand that is both globally iconic and locally meaningful. I’m excited to lead a store that will serve as a hub for our community, blending global standards with a local flavour.”

Zihlabo brings over nine years of experience in hospitality, and her commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment is evident. Her leadership philosophy, centred on inclusivity and open communication, aims to make Starbucks Bayside Mall a “third place” where customers can feel at home.

“Our partners (baristas) are our first guests, and we are committed to creating a culturally rich space where everyone is welcome. With Cape Town’s vibrant diversity, we want this store to reflect the community it serves,” Zihlabo added.

In celebration of the new store opening, Starbucks Bayside Mall is planning community-focused initiatives, including a drive to support youth development in the area. The goal is to collaborate with Bayside Mall and engage the local community, sharing the Starbucks mission and providing meaningful support through initiatives like a sanitary product drive.

“Connecting with my community and making Starbucks a part of daily life here is something I look forward to,” said Zihlabo.