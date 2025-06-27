Celebrate Starbucks’ 30th Frappuccino birthday and help change lives with Tiny Owls

Starbucks is turning the 30th birthday of its Frappuccino into something even more meaningful by connecting with its community in ways that matter.

Image supplied

From 26 June, for three weeks (or until stocks last), Starbucks will be selling limited edition Birthday Cake Frappucino in a reusable cup that pays homage to the bold, playful spirit of 1995, the year the Frappuccino️ was born.

Starbucks South Africa is not only spoiling its customers, it is aiming to raise a minimum of R50,000 for Tiny Owls Baby Home through this limited time offer. With every Birthday Cake Frappuccino️ sold, R5 will be donated to this organisation.

Tiny Owls was started in 2018 when Kim and Wayne Allen converted their triple garage into a nursery capable of accommodating up to six babies at a time. These babies have either been abandoned or voluntarily relinquished by their birth mothers due to extreme poverty, substance abuse, or severe trauma.

They are usually discovered or referred by social workers, police, hospitals, crisis pregnancy centres, or occasionally, directly by the birth mother. All are waiting for placement in their ‘forever home’ – a wait that might take mere months, or sometimes up to two years.

“We want to celebrate and showcase how these remarkable people selflessly support young lives at the beginning of their journey, lighting the way to brighter futures,” says Leah McCrae, managing director of Rand Capital Coffee Licensee Starbucks SA.

The Starbucks South Africa team acknowledges how much they have to be grateful for. Their internal motto this winter has been “It’s cold out there, but it’s warm in here.”

“It’s a simple truth that goes beyond our stores,” McCrae says. “It’s not just about stepping inside to enjoy a great coffee; it’s about the warmth we create together, and the chance we all have to share that warmth with others. That’s why the Tiny Owls organisation is so close to our hearts this winter. We want everyone to know: you don’t have to buy a Frappuccino to make a difference. We invite all our customers and communities to open their hearts and donate directly to Tiny Owls, because the real celebration is the chance to keep more little ones safe and warm.”

Through this fusion of celebration and compassion, Starbucks positions the Frappuccino not only as a beloved classic, but also as a symbol of connection, impact, and joy across generations.

“Frappuccinos have become synonymous with Starbucks. In fact, they have become one of the most popular drinks since their introduction,” McCrae says, noting that the iced coffee drink has amassed a loyal following among both adults and teens across the world.