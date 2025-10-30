South Africa
Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

NSBC.AfricaBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthOur Salad MixThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA fintech launches platform to unlock SME funding

    SME Snapshot has launched an updated version of its business management dashboard, aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) demonstrate their financial health more clearly to potential funders.
    30 Oct 2025
    30 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Access to finance remains one of the biggest barriers to SME growth in South Africa, despite the sector contributing over a third of GDP and employing more than half of the national workforce.

    One-page dashboard tracks live financial data

    The SME Snapshot platform connects directly with accounting systems such as Xero, QuickBooks and Sage to produce a single-page overview of a business’s financial position.

    Users can view turnover, costs, profit margins, debtors and cash flow in real time, and track compliance deadlines for VAT, income tax and annual returns.

    By replacing manual tracking with verified data, the platform aims to make it easier for small businesses to maintain accurate records that meet funder requirements.

    Business health assessment introduced

    A new feature, the SME Snapshot Business Health Checklist, offers a structured self-assessment across five categories: talent, service offering, compliance, financial management and strategy. The tool generates reports that can be shared with funders, mentors or development partners.

    According to SME Snapshot director Tyronne Nel, the update reflects growing demand from both entrepreneurs and funders for consistent, data-driven insight into SME performance.

    Broader use for advisors and corporates

    SME Snapshot is also positioning the tool for use by accountants, incubators and corporates managing supplier development programmes. Multi-company dashboard options are available for organisations that support SME portfolios or track funding outcomes.

    Addressing transparency gaps

    Many South African funders have cited a lack of reliable financial information as a key reason for declining SME applications. By linking directly to accounting platforms and automating compliance alerts, SME Snapshot says it aims to close that information gap.

    The platform currently serves over 10,000 businesses globally. A free tier gives local SMEs access to one company dashboard with core reporting features, while additional services can be added as needed.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz