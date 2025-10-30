SA fintech launches platform to unlock SME funding

SME Snapshot has launched an updated version of its business management dashboard, aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) demonstrate their financial health more clearly to potential funders.

Access to finance remains one of the biggest barriers to SME growth in South Africa, despite the sector contributing over a third of GDP and employing more than half of the national workforce.

One-page dashboard tracks live financial data

The SME Snapshot platform connects directly with accounting systems such as Xero, QuickBooks and Sage to produce a single-page overview of a business’s financial position.

Users can view turnover, costs, profit margins, debtors and cash flow in real time, and track compliance deadlines for VAT, income tax and annual returns.

By replacing manual tracking with verified data, the platform aims to make it easier for small businesses to maintain accurate records that meet funder requirements.

Business health assessment introduced

A new feature, the SME Snapshot Business Health Checklist, offers a structured self-assessment across five categories: talent, service offering, compliance, financial management and strategy. The tool generates reports that can be shared with funders, mentors or development partners.

According to SME Snapshot director Tyronne Nel, the update reflects growing demand from both entrepreneurs and funders for consistent, data-driven insight into SME performance.

Broader use for advisors and corporates

SME Snapshot is also positioning the tool for use by accountants, incubators and corporates managing supplier development programmes. Multi-company dashboard options are available for organisations that support SME portfolios or track funding outcomes.

Addressing transparency gaps

Many South African funders have cited a lack of reliable financial information as a key reason for declining SME applications. By linking directly to accounting platforms and automating compliance alerts, SME Snapshot says it aims to close that information gap.

The platform currently serves over 10,000 businesses globally. A free tier gives local SMEs access to one company dashboard with core reporting features, while additional services can be added as needed.