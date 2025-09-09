South Africa
Finance Fintech
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAThe Noise FactoryIrvine PartnersOnPoint PRInospaceAICPA & CIMAOmni HR ConsultingSanlam FintechHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lesaka Technologies announces new executive leadership appointments

    Issued by Lesaka Technologies
    9 Sep 2025
    9 Sep 2025
    Lesaka Technologies has announced key executive appointments within its Merchant Division and at a Group level.
    Kagiso Khaole
    Kagiso Khaole
    Roland Naidoo
    Roland Naidoo
    Akash Dowra
    Akash Dowra

    Merchant division

    Kagiso Khaole has been appointed chief executive officer of the Merchant Division. Kagiso brings over a decade of experience driving growth and innovation at leading global technology companies in Africa. Most recently, he led Starlink’s expansion across 25 African markets for SpaceX and previously served as general manager for sub-Saharan Africa at Uber. Kagiso joined Lesaka on 1 September 2025.

    Roland Naidoo has been appointed chief operating officer of the Merchant Division. Roland joins Lesaka from Multichoice, where he was group executive head of data, customer experience and operations. Previously, he held senior roles at Standard Bank and is recognised for his expertise in digital transformation and building high-performing teams. Roland will start with Lesaka on 1 November 2025.

    Group

    Akash Dowra has been appointed chief strategy officer at the Group level. Akash joins from Deloitte, where he was managing partner of Deloitte Africa’s Strategy and Transactions advisory practice. Previously, he served as chief growth officer of Discovery Bank and a member of the executive committee since its inception, helping to expand the bank to over one million accounts within four years. Akash will start with Lesaka on 1 October 2025.

    Lincoln Mali, CEO Lesaka Southern Africa, said: “These appointments mark an exciting new chapter for Lesaka, and I am delighted that we are attracting the highest calibre of leaders.”

    About Lesaka

    Lesaka is a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software, and other business services to Southern Africa's underserved consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated, holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software, and Alternative Digital Products (“ADP”). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitisation of commerce in our markets.

    Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information.

    Read more: Standard Bank, Deloitte, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, SpaceX, Uber, Discovery Bank, Lesaka Technologies
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz