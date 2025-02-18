Seseki Itsweng named managing director of Octagon Africa

Octagon Africa commences 25th anniversary with marquee leadership appointment.

Marking a quarter-century of excellence in the African sports and entertainment industry, Octagon today announced Seseki Itsweng as managing director of Africa. Itsweng will be based in Octagon’s Johannesburg office and will operate both in South Africa and throughout Africa.

An industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience across the continent, Itsweng’s appointment further amplifies Octagon’s continued commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unmatched results for clients.

Itsweng will collaborate closely with Octagon Africa chairman, Franco Barocas, and group managing director of Octagon Africa, Devian Nadasen. Barocas, who co-founded Octagon Africa in 2000, and Nadasen, who has nearly 20 years of industry expertise across numerous blue-chip clients, have been pivotal in establishing the agency’s reputation for excellence across the continent.

“Identifying leaders who align with Octagon’s culture and vision is paramount for us, and Seseki will be a tremendous addition on both fronts,” said Nadasen. “Seseki is an exceptional talent who will drive our mission to provide meaningful results for our clients throughout sport and entertainment.”

“I am thrilled to take on this role at such a notable moment in Octagon Africa's long history,” said Itsweng. “By leveraging the data and technology at our disposal, we aim to craft innovative solutions that connect with local audiences while tapping into Octagon's unparalleled global resources. This approach will ensure we deliver measurable value to our clients and maintain our position as a leader in the industry.”

“As we celebrate 25 years of ground-breaking work and impact in the African market, we are excited to propel the agency into its next era,” said John Shea, chief executive officer at Octagon. “Leadership has long been the key to driving our success, and we look forward to Seseki continuing to harness the strength of Octagon’s global network to provide and deliver bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of our clients in the region.”

As part of Octagon Africa’s 25th anniversary, the agency will soon unveil a series of strategic initiatives that will further enhance Octagon’s market offering across the region.

Prior to joining Octagon, Itsweng spent nearly a decade as managing director for Openfield Marketing, driving impactful campaigns and engagements for brands throughout Africa. Previously, Itsweng served as business director for Exp Agency South Africa, guiding key partnerships for brands with some of Africa’s biggest properties.

Octagon Africa is a joint alliance between the Octagon agency network, and an independent South African ownership group.



