ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBET SoftwareStoneDomains.co.zaASUSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ICT Technology

Novus Holdings surprise Mustek bid gets CompCom nod

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
26 Feb 2025
26 Feb 2025
Novus Holdings shook the JSE last November when it launched an unexpected bid to acquire control of the Mustek technology group. This aggressive play, preceded by Novus's rapid accumulation of over 35% of Mustek's equity, immediately triggered mandatory offer requirements, setting the stage for a complex corporate manoeuvre. Now, the Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed acquisition.
Novus Holdings surprise Mustek bid gets CompCom nod

The initial November bid from Novus, led by CEO Andre van der Veen, presented Mustek shareholders with a trio of options: a cash offer below the prevailing market price, a mixed cash-and-share proposition, or an all-share exchange.

This bold initiative signalled an intent to significantly reshape Mustek's ownership structure, which forced the hand of Mustek's leadership.

Mustek CEO Hein Engelbrecht, alongside key figures, publicly declared their intention to resist the mandatory offer, pledging a commitment to the company's continued listing on the JSE.

Financial headwinds and major 2024 loss

In 2024 an impairment of Mustek's investment in Zaloserve (Sizwe IT Africa), which has been classified as an asset held for sale resulted in massive share price declines.

Additionally, the tech supplier cited the "abrupt and extended suspension of load-shedding" as a major factor, impacting sales of its popular backup power products.

"The operating environment for the year ended 30 June 2024 was marked by tough economic conditions and cautious market sentiment leading up to the general elections in South Africa," the company said ahead of its results.

"Prevailing uncertainty froze corporate and government spending and the unexpected abatement of load-shedding abruptly ended the renewable energy boom, which fuelled our growth last year."

Novus closed in

Novus, formerly known as Paarl Media, is controlled by A2 Investments Partners has expanded its operation beyond its core printing and packaging business.

The Competition Commission's conditional approval recommendation includes provisions for a two-year moratorium on retrenchments and preferential employment conditions.

The Competition Tribunal will now review the Commission's recommendation and the proposed conditions before issuing its final ruling.

Read more: ICT, Mustek, hardware, Andre van der Veen, Hein Engelbrecht, Novus Holdings, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
NextOptions
Related
Let's do Biz