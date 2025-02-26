ICT Services
The art of leadership in a high-stakes environment

Issued by BET Software
26 Feb 2025
At 2am, with your IT helpdesk powered by determination and focus, a critical server failure threatens to lock out customers globally. How do you respond? With expertly honed 24/7 IT leadership, there is no need for alarm.
Kgang Moloke and Londiwe Hadebe offer first-hand insights as IT leaders who keep systems running.

The latest episode of BET Software’s Coding Culture podcast delves into exactly that: around-the-clock leadership and managing a 24-hour IT helpdesk. Host Kgang Moloke, and Londiwe Hadebe, service delivery manager of Global Support at BET Software, unlock the secrets to seamless IT operations. They break down what it takes to keep a critical balance between proactive problem-solving and relentless operational support. This episode also offers a compelling look at the best practices and strategies that turn potential crises into opportunities for growth, without burning out.

Watch this masterclass on how to maintain peak IT performance, even under the most demanding conditions here.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
