The art of leadership in a high-stakes environment
The latest episode of BET Software’s Coding Culture podcast delves into exactly that: around-the-clock leadership and managing a 24-hour IT helpdesk. Host Kgang Moloke, and Londiwe Hadebe, service delivery manager of Global Support at BET Software, unlock the secrets to seamless IT operations. They break down what it takes to keep a critical balance between proactive problem-solving and relentless operational support. This episode also offers a compelling look at the best practices and strategies that turn potential crises into opportunities for growth, without burning out.
Watch this masterclass on how to maintain peak IT performance, even under the most demanding conditions here.
