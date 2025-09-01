South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OffernetTishala CommunicationsDY/DXCan!doEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Nedbank enters SA mobile market with new service

Nedbank has launched Nedbank Connect, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) aimed at providing affordable, flexible mobile services exclusively to its banking clients.
1 Sep 2025
1 Sep 2025
Image supplied
Image supplied

The service operates on established network infrastructure and offers both preset and customisable month-to-month plans, with no fixed contracts or penalties.

Pricing and plans

Entry-level packages start at R169 per month, which includes unlimited calls, SMSs and 3GB of data. Larger data bundles of up to 20GB are available, while a build-your-own option lets clients customise data, minutes and SMS allocations.

Each new user receives R100 airtime on activation.

Group plan functionality

A key feature of Nedbank Connect is the ability to manage up to 10 SIM cards under one account. This option targets families, small businesses and households, with centralised allocation, monitoring and spend control available in real time.

Additional features

The service supports both physical SIMs and eSIMs, with nationwide delivery or in-branch collection. Other features include:

  • digital RICA and activation via the Nedbank Money app;
  • ongoing airtime rewards through Greenbacks;
  • flexible top-ups and bundle management;
  • unlimited calls and SMS on selected plans.

    • Beyond banking strategy

    The launch forms part of Nedbank’s wider beyond banking strategy, which includes expanding into adjacent services such as mobile, insurance and rewards.

    Nedbank Connect is available only to existing Nedbank current or savings account holders. Onboarding is managed digitally through the Nedbank Money app or via online banking.

    Read more: Nedbank, telecoms, MVNO, mobile virtual network operator
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz