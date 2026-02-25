South Africa's digital stars shine in first Humanz Top 20 Awards

The first-ever Humanz Top 20 Awards in South Africa - a initiative celebrating the country’s most impactful, ethical, and forward-thinking creators - has been announced.

Creator ecosystem

The Humans Top 20 Awards recognise creators who embody integrity, innovation, and measurable performance within the creator ecosystem. According to the company, these individuals have over the past year, these individuals have demonstrated outstanding impact and potential, positioning themselves as future leaders in the content creator industry.

The inaugural list of winners were selected via a combination of algorithms from the Humanz platform and human review. This transparent methodology ensures that recognition is grounded in performance, credibility, and long-term value—not vanity metrics.

Humanz believes that value attracts value. By celebrating creators who consistently perform at the highest level on the platform, the awards reinforce a standard of excellence that continues to attract both leading brands and high-performing creators to the ecosystem.

The Humanz Top 20 Awards will become an annual platform dedicated to celebrating creators who set the benchmark for professionalism, trust, innovation, and entrepreneurship within South Africa’s growing creator economy.

Top 20 winners:

Thato Rampedi (@thatorampedi)

Primo Baloyi (@primo9teen)

Amahle-Imvelo Jaxa (@jaxx_amahle)

Ervè Bukasa (@ervebukasa)

Dr Katlego Selikane (@drk_selikane)

Siya Bani (@siyabunny)

Grace Mondlana (@grace.mondlana)

Mbali Nhlapho (@mbalinhlaphoo)

Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha)

Rasheeqah Karriem (@rasheeqah_karriem)

Robot Boii (@robot_boii)

Banele Ndaba (@moghelingz)

Popi Sibiya (@popi_sibiya)

Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa (@nochillgod)

Farren Cloete (@officially_farrencloete)

Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe)

Onezwa Mbola (@onezwambola)

Thandi Gama (@thandigama)

Bongani Baloyi (@Bongani_RSA)

Tadeus Mbatha (@Tadeus_official)

This year’s rising stars — Anika Dambuza (@thecitymakoti), Tefelo Mathabe (@tefelo.a.m), Hlomani Nketani (@hlomani.sa), Gloria Ngcobo (@fitglor), Zintle Mofokeng (@zintlezee), Lerato Nkabinde (@lovefromlerato), Sezgzyunicorn (@segzyunicorn), Sinemivuyo Mpulu (@sinethevoiceartist), Smangele Shabalala (@mncwatjies) and Anarzade Omar (@anarzade), have either launched their platforms or significantly scaled their presence within the past year, demonstrating exceptional growth, strong engagement, and remarkable potential.