Walmart confirms Boksburg store location, opening date

Walmart Boksburg store manager, Hector Msane. Image supplied

Building on the strong momentum from successful launches in Clearwater and Fourways, where customers have enthusiastically embraced Walmart’s Every Day Low Price philosophy, this new location marks the start of an accelerated rollout.

With a further 21 stores proposed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, Walmart is firmly establishing a broader national presence to deliver affordable, high-quality merchandise to South African consumers.

Commenting about Walmart’s Every Day Low Price track record in South Africa, André Steyn, vice president of format acceleration, says, “Since opening our first Walmart store in Clearwater Mall, we have been pleased to see independently published total price comparisons confirming that Walmart has delivered a low-price advantage on a comparable trolley of everyday essentials.

Walmart Shopping App convenience

For even greater convenience, shoppers can download the Africa version of the Walmart shopping app to take advantage of the retailer’s 60-minute express delivery service.

With 99% of its first-time online customers expressing a firm intention to place repeat orders of fresh food, groceries, adult beverages and small appliances, Walmart has now extended its 60-minute online delivery service from a radius of 5km to 8km from its stores.

Supporting the local community

This new store will create approximately 80 jobs and strengthen ties with small local suppliers like Ekurhuleni-based household detergent manufacturer and Walmart Supplier Growth Summit participant, Ultra Chem, who are the supplier of the Econo brand bleach, dishwashing liquid, pine gel and other cleaning products.

To celebrate the store opening and make an immediate impact, Walmart will donate over 1.5 tonnes of non-perishable groceries to FoodForward SA to support food security efforts amongst families in the broader Ekurhuleni community within which the store is located.

This initiative is consistent with similar efforts associated with the opening of Walmart’s Clearwater and Fourways stores.

Store details

The Walmart East Point Shopping Centre store will open at 8am on Saturday, 28 February 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by store manager Hector Msane, a 22-year retail veteran.

Located at Shop L17, East Point Shopping Centre, Corner Rietfontein and North Rand Road, Jansen Park, the store will trade from 8am-8pm from Monday to Saturday, and 9am-5pm on Sundays and Public Holidays.