Domains.co.za introduces new domain protection solution to strengthen security, privacy and performance

With domain hijacking, data scraping and large-scale online attacks becoming more frequent, businesses face increasing risks that can result in downtime, lost traffic and reputational damage. Domain Protection offers a simple and affordable way to reduce these risks, while reinforcing the performance and reliability of your domain.

The Domain Protection package includes:

two-factor authentication



domain transfer lock



Anycast DNS across 62 global locations



1000% uptime guarantee



WHOIS privacy, and more.

A closer look at the benefits

Protection against domain theft Unauthorised updates or transfers can lead to the permanent loss of a domain. Domain Protection introduces mandatory two-factor authentication for critical changes, along with a built-in domain transfer lock. This ensures that no modifications or transfers can take place without the account holder’s approval. Faster and more reliable global connectivity With Anycast DNS available in 62 locations worldwide, visitors are automatically connected to the closest network point. This means: Faster loading times.



Improved domain performance for international users.



Greater reliability, supported by a 1000% uptime guarantee. If one location experiences issues, traffic is automatically rerouted, keeping your domain online and accessible. Defence against DDoS and botnet attacks Large-scale attacks can overwhelm websites and email services, causing costly disruptions. Domain protection helps mitigate this risk by distributing malicious traffic across multiple global nodes, reducing strain and maintaining availability. Reduced recovery costs for expired domains If a domain expires, redemption fees can be expensive. Domain Protection customers receive up to 50% off redemption fees during the recovery period, helping to minimise the financial impact of reclaiming a domain. Enhanced privacy and less unwanted contact Domain registrations require certain contact details. With WHOIS privacy included, personal information such as your name, email address and phone number is kept out of public view. The result is fewer spam emails, fewer unsolicited sales calls and a reduced risk of scams or identity misuse.

Domains.co.za CEO, Wayne Diamond, shared the vision behind the launch: "A domain name is the heart of any company's brand, and cybercriminals are always looking for ways to exploit that. While we include strong security measures as standard in all our solutions, it's clear that customers are looking for an extra layer of defence. Domain Protection is our answer to this."

For only R69.00 per year*, Domain Protection delivers an all-in-one combination of security, speed and privacy.

Customers can add it when registering a new domain or activate it at any time for an existing domain through the Domains.co.za customer dashboard.

To learn more or enable Domain Protection, visit Domains.co.za.

*Terms and conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.



