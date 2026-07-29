Domains.co.za introduces n8n VPS hosting to make automation more accessible

The new offering combines locally hosted VPS (virtual private server) infrastructure with pre-installed n8n, the popular open-source workflow automation platform. Designed for developers, digital agencies, and growing businesses, the solution enables users to automate repetitive processes, integrate hundreds of applications, and create AI-powered workflows without the workflow restrictions or escalating costs associated with many cloud-based automation platforms.

Businesses are increasingly relying on automation to improve productivity, reduce manual administration, and streamline operations. At the same time, concerns around data privacy, platform costs, and vendor lock-in are driving demand for self-hosted alternatives that provide greater flexibility and ownership.

"Automation and AI should help businesses become more efficient, not introduce new challenges," says Domains.co.za founder and CEO, Wayne Diamond. "Self-Hosted n8n VPS hosting gives businesses a more flexible alternative, allowing them to automate without workflow limits, maintain greater control over data, and benefit from predictable monthly costs."

By automating routine business processes, organisations can reduce administrative overhead, minimise human error, respond to customers more quickly, and free up employees to focus on higher-value work. The platform also enables businesses to integrate AI tools into existing systems, creating intelligent workflows that improve efficiency across departments.

Because the solution is hosted in South Africa, customers benefit from lower latency, greater control over their data, and infrastructure that supports PoPIA-friendly data management.

Built on high-performance VPS infrastructure, the service includes unlimited workflow execution, dedicated computing resources, one-click deployment, enterprise-grade security, free backups, and local technical support. Whether businesses are automating simple internal processes or deploying advanced AI-powered workflows, the platform is designed to deliver consistent performance as automation requirements grow.

The infrastructure is hosted in Teraco, Africa's largest N+1 data centre, delivering 99.9% uptime and resilient power redundancy to help keep business-critical workflows running during load shedding and power interruptions.

Self-Hosted n8n VPS hosting is available in four plans. Each plan includes dedicated resources, fast NVMe storage, API integrations, developer-friendly configurations, and queue mode for improved performance at scale.

"South African businesses shouldn't have to choose between powerful automation, data control or affordability," adds Diamond. "With Self-Hosted n8n VPS hosting, we're making enterprise-grade automation accessible and affordable to local businesses big or small."

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a leading South African provider of domain registrations, web hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and managed cPanel hosting. The company is committed to delivering reliable, secure, and high-performance hosting solutions backed by expert local support, helping businesses establish and grow online.



