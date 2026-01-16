Global information resource Wikipedia celebrates 25 years

On Thursday, 15 January, the world's largest online information resource turned 25 (Image supplied)

It also launched its Wikipedia 25 campaign as part of the celebration.

The campaign through the Wikimedia Foundation — the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia — invites everyone to discover Wikipedia's journey over the last 25 years, celebrate the volunteers who make the site possible, and be part of the platform's future.

"Wikipedia is a digital wonder of the world, unlike anything else. It has overcome countless challenges and changes in its time, thanks to the people behind it and their unwavering commitment to sharing free, reliable knowledge with the world," says Maryana Iskander, chief executive officer of the Wikimedia Foundation.

"With billions of monthly visits and an ever-growing number of organisations relying on Wikipedia's free, verified knowledge, this platform has become integral to the architecture of the entire internet."

Behind the scenes docuseries

Today, the Wikimedia Foundation also released for the first time a video "docuseries," sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and stories of Wikipedia volunteer editors around the world.

All of the knowledge on Wikipedia is created and maintained by a global community of nearly 250,000 volunteer editors who write, edit, and fact-check information according to rigorous standards of neutrality and reliability.

The series stars eight of these volunteers and their unique purpose and passions for contributing to the online encyclopedia.

Nigeria featured

It features Nigeria’s very own Goodness IgnatiusIgnatius embodies the spirit of cultural stewardship using Wikipedia to ensure that Nigerian and Ibo traditions are told by those who live them.

She is an active contributor across multiple Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, and a committed member of the Igbo Wikimedians User Group.

A librarian by profession, she co-founded the Ig Wiki Librarians Hub to strengthen collaboration among information professionals within the Igbo community in Nigeria.

Her story underscores that, even and especially in the age of AI, knowledge is human, and knowledge needs humans.

Time capsule

The Foundation also launched today a 25 Years of Wikipedia" time capsule, allowing Wikipedia fans worldwide to delve into the past, present, and future of this treasured global resource.

Users can listen to founder Jimmy Wales share in his own words memories from Wikipedia's origin story, including when he himself installed the site's very first servers.

The capsule also examines Wikipedia's role during major global events, such as when the site's servers almost collapsed in 2009 due to an influx of site visits following Michael Jackson's death.

It also deep dives into some of the weirdest and wonderful parts of Wikipedia, like an article on a prescient octopus named Paul.I

n looking to Wikipedia's future, a new, interactive quiz — also released today — invites people worldwide to discover which Wikipedia future best represents them.

The futures were imagined by a group of Wikipedia editors, young children, professional futurists, and artists, representing a range of visions for the Wikipedia of tomorrow.