Die Papier launches

Today Die Papier, the new weekly Afrikaans newspaper from Novus Media, launches, available nationwide in print and online through its digital platforms.

It will be published every Friday in both print and digital formats. The newspaper offers a comprehensive weekly print edition complemented by dynamic digital content, ensuring accessibility and engagement for readers wherever they are.

While honouring the rich tradition of Afrikaans print journalism, Die Papier embraces modern storytelling across platforms.

It aims to serve as a trusted link between communities, businesses and readers across the country.

Coverage spans national news, community stories, business, sport, culture and lifestyle - all curated with depth and relevance.

A clear mission

From its first edition, Die Papier positions itself as more than a news summary; it is a platform for thoughtful reporting, in-depth storytelling and meaningful national dialogue, bringing fresh national perspective, original reporting and integrity-driven journalism to readers across South Africa.

It enters the media landscape with a clear mission: to deliver objective, high-quality journalism that reflects the realities, aspirations and concerns of Afrikaans-speaking communities nationwide.

Defining moment

Editor Barnard Beukman describes the launch as a defining moment for Afrikaans media, saying, “Today we open a new chapter.”

He adds that Die Papier is built on the foundations of objective, integrity-based journalism.

“Our commitment is to original reporting that informs, challenges and connects readers. A good newspaper is a space where a society can engage honestly with itself, and that is what we intend to foster.”

Beukman emphasises that the publication’s strength lies in its editorial independence and commitment to quality.

“We are not here to simply echo headlines. We are here to provide context, insight and well-researched stories that matter. Our journalism is grounded in fairness, credibility and respect for our readers.”

Confidence in print

The launch represents a significant milestone for Novus Media, a division of JSE-listed Novus Holdings, as it expands its national footprint with its first national news publication.

Esmé Smit, director of Novus Media, says the launch reflects both confidence in print and belief in the power of community-focused journalism.

“With Die Papier, we are investing in journalism that serves its readers first,” says Smit.

“There is a strong demand for credible Afrikaans content that connects nationally. Today’s launch signals our commitment to providing thoughtful reporting and compelling storytelling in both print and online.”

As the first copies reach readers today, Novus Media celebrates not only the launch of a new title, but the start of a broader conversation.