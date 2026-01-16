BizTrends2026 | Sedna's Anton Fester: The digital evolution of safety across Africa’s critical industries

Not long ago, industrial work across Africa was defined by risk. In sectors like mining, ports, logistics and heavy manufacturing, dangerous conditions were seen as part of the job. Fatal accidents, equipment failures and human exposure to hazardous environments were often treated as operational realities rather than preventable outcomes. Today, that mindset is undergoing a fundamental shift — and at the heart of this change is the digital evolution of safety.

Safety is no longer built only on hard hats, warning signs and manual inspections. It is increasingly driven by data, connectivity and intelligent systems that can see risk before a human ever encounters it.

The shift in safety

What began in the mining sector — once one of the most dangerous working environments on the continent — is now setting the standard for other critical infrastructure environments.

Mining offers one of the clearest examples of this transformation. Where fatal incidents were once common, leading mining companies are now reporting extended periods of zero harm.

This has not happened by chance.

It has been achieved through real-time connectivity, digital monitoring and predictive systems that identify unstable ground conditions, failing equipment and unsafe human exposure in advance.

Sensors embedded in machinery, tunnels and wearable devices continuously stream data, allowing control rooms to intervene early and decisively.

The real breakthrough is connectivity. Without resilient, high-performance networks, digital safety systems simply cannot function.

Narrowband and fragmented communications have historically limited African industrial sites.

Slow data speeds, network congestion and unreliable coverage created blind spots where risks could not be detected in time. Today, private mobile networks are changing that reality.

This represents a turning point for the continent’s industrial safety landscape. By delivering mission-critical connectivity in the world’s most demanding environments, it is enabling safety to become proactive rather than reactive.

The deployment of a Nokia private mobile network at Beira Port in Mozambique marks a major step in transforming one of Southern Africa’s most strategic logistics hubs into a digitally enabled, high-performance environment.

Ports, much like mines, are high-risk operational environments. Heavy machinery, vehicle congestion, dynamic cargo movement and human-machine interaction create constant safety pressure.

With advanced private wireless networks, these risks can be monitored and managed in real time.

Connected equipment, automated workflows and intelligent video analytics work together to reduce human exposure, prevent collisions and detect hazards before they escalate.

A new safety paradigm

The launch of Africa’s first fully operational industrial Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Johannesburg further signals this shift.

For the first time, critical infrastructure across borders can be monitored, managed and secured from a central hub.

This creates a new safety paradigm: one where visibility is continuous, response is immediate, and decision-making is driven by live industrial intelligence.

Technologies originally refined in harsh underground mining environments — such as distributed fibre sensing, industrial IoT, visualisation platforms and predictive analytics — are now being applied to ports, energy facilities, rail corridors and manufacturing plants.

This cross-sector technology transfer is accelerating Africa’s Industry 4.0 journey, replacing ageing, vulnerable infrastructure with intelligent, self-monitoring systems.

Crucially, this digital evolution of safety is also about people.

Connected worker technologies, including smart wearables and location-aware devices, are reducing lone-worker risk, improving emergency response and making real-time worker protection a standard rather than an exception.

Safety teams no longer rely solely on incident reports; they rely on live dashboards, alerts and automated escalation.

Africa stands at a pivotal moment.

The continent does not need to rebuild its industrial base the way older economies once did.

Instead, it has the opportunity to leapfrog — adopting advanced digital safety infrastructure as the foundation for growth, trade and competitiveness.

Safer operations directly translate into more efficient output, stronger environmental performance and greater investor confidence.

The journey from fatalistic acceptance of industrial accidents to zero-harm ambition has been powered by technology, and Africa sits at the centre of that evolution.

By bringing world-class industrial connectivity, private mobile networks and predictive safety capabilities to Africa, the industry is helping redefine what’s possible.

Safety is no longer an afterthought. It is now a digital capability — built into networks, embedded in machines, and delivered through data.

That is the future of Africa’s industrial landscape, and it is already being built.