2024 Dakar stage 2 – Into the dunes

Guillaume de Mevius (Overdrive Toyota) had a opening day at the Dakar Rally that he won’t soon forget. He opened the stage today after securing his maiden win in the Ultimate Car class yesterday. The Toyota driver emerged victorious from a thrilling duel with Carlos Sainz (Audi) to become the fifth Belgian driver to triumph in this class.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/