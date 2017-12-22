Industries

    2024 Dakar stage 2 – Into the dunes

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    The first stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally had its fair share of drama. Several big name teams suffered punctures early in the stage, which ultimately cost them time. Read more about the opening stage here. 2024 Dakar stage 2 took racers into the big dunes for the first time. The stage was a 463-km timed section from Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi.
    2024 Dakar stage 2 &#x2013; Into the dunes

    Guillaume de Mevius (Overdrive Toyota) had a opening day at the Dakar Rally that he won’t soon forget. He opened the stage today after securing his maiden win in the Ultimate Car class yesterday. The Toyota driver emerged victorious from a thrilling duel with Carlos Sainz (Audi) to become the fifth Belgian driver to triumph in this class.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


