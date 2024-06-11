Celebrating Matte BLK’s award-winning journey of purpose and innovation

Matte BLK, an integrated marketing agency renowned for crafting culturally nuanced and insight-driven campaigns, clinched two prestigious awards in May, Silver in the Effectiveness in Societal Impact Marketing category at the Pitcher Awards and Silver for Excellence in Purpose-Led Marketing at the Marketing Achievement Awards . These accolades mark a defining moment in the agency’s evolution, validating a bold vision and a sharp business strategy forged through resilience and purpose.

A vision born from crisis

The story of Matte BLK is one of transformation. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted industries and challenged businesses globally, the agency faced a critical crossroads – pivot or perish. Guided by managing director Buyi Mafoko’s leadership, Matte BLK embarked on a journey of reinvention.

Returning to its roots, the agency rediscovered its founding purpose – which is bridging the gap between underserved communities and brands through culturally authentic storytelling. This revelation inspired a repositioning as an insights-led emerging markets specialist agency – a niche that not only addressed a business need but also a societal one.

“We believed in the unseen potential of the markets we serve, and in doing so, we unleashed our own potential,” says Mafoko. “Our focus on meaningful impact has not only transformed how we work but also how we’re perceived in the industry.”

Purpose and recognition

The agency’s intentional pivot is now bearing fruit. The Pitcher Awards celebrated Matte BLK’s ability to create campaigns that resonate deeply with society, while the Marketing Achievement Awards recognised its excellence in crafting purpose-driven marketing that drives tangible societal change while delivering commercial results. These accolades affirm the success of its strategy to align cultural insight with creative execution, delivering results for both brands and communities.

A future of growth and connection

As Matte BLK continues to build on its momentum, the future is brimming with opportunity. The agency is preparing to launch a new website that encapsulates its ethos, alongside a podcast designed to explore the intersection of marketing, culture and creativity in Africa.

These initiatives aim to expand the conversation around purpose-led marketing while inviting brands that share Matte BLK’s vision to collaborate. “We’re at an inflection point where our work is being recognised not just for its creativity but for its ability to make a difference. It’s a call to action for like-minded brands to join us in this journey,” Mafoko adds.

Join the journey

Matte BLK’s story is proof that clarity of purpose can turn adversity into opportunity. For brands ready to connect authentically with Africa’s dynamic markets, the agency offers a simple proposition: “Let’s make work that matters—creatively, commercially and culturally”.

About Matte BLK

Matte BLK is a 100% black female-owned marketing agency specialising in culturally nuanced, insight-driven brand storytelling. With a deep understanding of Africa’s emerging markets, the agency bridges the gap by nurturing creativity that is human-conscious and culturally connected. We partner ‘for purpose’ with brands looking to connect with underserved audiences, crafting campaigns that resonate and deliver measurable results.



