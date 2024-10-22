Marketing & Media Marketing
    Client-agency partnership awarded for stellar financial literacy work

    Issued by Matte BLK
    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    Standard Bank’s financial literacy campaign, WalletWise bagged three awards, including the leader award in the Experiential category, and bronze awards in the Multi-Language and Influencer Marketing categories at the 2024 edition of Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) Assegai Awards.
    Client-agency partnership awarded for stellar financial literacy work

    The Assegai Awards are widely recognised as the benchmark of excellence in direct marketing and stand as one of the most prestigious accolades in the advertising industry, attracting hundreds of entries each year.

    Launched in 2013, WalletWise is one of Standard Bank’s initiatives aimed at providing simplified financial knowledge to financially excluded South Africans, helping them make informed financial decisions. The project is part of the Banking Association of South Africa’s (BASA) industry-wide regulatory framework, which seeks to create a banking environment that empowers consumers with essential financial skills and knowledge.

    The campaign is led by South African-based agency Matte BLK, and it received three finalist nods leading to the big reveal in Melrose, Johannesburg on 14 November in the following categories:

    • Influencer marketing: For the Standard Bank WalletWise influencer campaign

    • Experiential: For the Standard Bank WalletWise activations roadshow

    • Multi-language: For the Standard Bank WalletWise regionalised financial literacy programme

    “This recognition is a testament to Standard Bank's commitment to financial literacy and expanding financial inclusion across all our markets. We are proud to be acknowledged for effectively addressing the needs of society’s most vulnerable, including the elderly, youth, and individuals with physical, visual, or hearing impairments,” said Itumeleng Matlaila, brand and marketing executive for Youth, Mass & Middle Segments at Standard Bank.

    Matte BLK’s managing director, Buyi Mafoko commended the synergy between the agency and the client stating that: “This affirms the eight-year partnership which strengthened last year, when we were awarded a three-year contract as TTL Agency Lead for WalletWise Consumer Education campaign. Jointly, over 2.5 million consumers across nine provinces in rural and township communities across South Africa have benefitted and over 350 jobs created over the past five years; making a significant impact on the lives of financially excluded South Africans."

    Matte BLK capped off the year with a SA Small Business Awards Top 20 win and nominations in five other categories, and Mafoko being named a finalist in the forthcoming Global Woman in Marketing Awards to be announced in London, England later this month.

    Matte BLK
    Matte BLK is an insights-led Emerging Markets agency specialising in the mass and middle markets across Africa.
