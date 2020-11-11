Agency gets finalist nod for 3 top marketing awards

It’s industry awards season, and the select few are about to get feathers on their caps in recognition for outstanding work and moving their industries forward. The marketing space is no different, as the annual Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) Assegai Awards recently announced this year’s finalists.

Buyi Mafoko, managing director at Matte BLK

Johannesburg based agency Matte BLK has been announced as finalist for the coveted DMASA Assegai Awards 2024 for multiple categories. The high-profile event and celebration serves, not only as an acknowledgement of excellent work done, but also as a networking forum for players in the Direct Marketing field – with the aim of moving the industry to greater heights.

Matte BLK, in collaboration with Standard Bank, has produced work for financial literacy campaign WalletWise, and has received a nod for three DMASA Assegai Awards in the following categories:

Influencer Marketing: For the Standard Bank WalletWise Influencer Campaign



Experiential: For the Standard Bank WalletWise Activations roadshow



Multi-Language: For the Standard Bank WalletWise regionalised financial literacy programme

With over a decade and a half experience in Integrated work, the agency prides itself in finding opportunities for clients, audiences, and its creative staff by using a global mindset nuanced for Africa and her complexities. The agency’s “northern star is redefining possibilities and the voices in the market, while challenging stereotypes around how audiences in emerging markets are portrayed,” according to managing director, Buyi Mafoko.

The Assegai Awards are designed to benchmark and continuously raise the bar in respect of the creative effectiveness, strategic importance and profitability of direct campaigns, projects and business. The call to greater creative input, and social awareness and impact. This is a call Mafoko says her agency heeds, and the affirmation signals just that.

She says: “These three nominations are a result of the dedication and commitment that we, as an agency, put into not only servicing the clients’ needs to hit the marks, but also going above and beyond to push boundaries. The three finalist tickets mean that our clients are validated by their relationship with Matte BLK. Our daily work concerns and impacts people positively, and the affirmations received externally through such platforms encourage everyone involved to go for bigger and better opportunities for more impact.

“Our audiences will also receive the news positively, because our symbiosis made the campaign a success. Human interaction cannot be left behind as the industry incorporates more technology. It’s important to build a rapport with segments of the market that are usually forgotten to give clients, and the audience, more value and quality opportunities for engagement.”

The Assegai Awards winners will be announced on Thursday, 14 November 2024.



