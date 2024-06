India, is projected to be among the world's fastest-growing economies this year, is set for billions of dollars of inflows when its bonds join the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI).

Source: @JPMprgan/X

The index tracks the performance of sovereign bonds issued by emerging market countries.

According to JPMorgan, the addition of 28 government bonds totalling over $400bn will give India a 10% stake in the widely followed measure.

Goldman Sachs reports that approximately $11bn has already flowed into Indian bonds as investors prepare for the official inclusion.

This is the first time India's sovereign debt has been included in a major benchmark.