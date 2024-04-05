Industries

    Dentsu's Carat wins Pernod Ricard's €100m EMEA media planning and buying account

    7 Jun 2024
    7 Jun 2024
    Dentsu's Carat has been appointed to Pernod Ricard's €100m EMEA media planning and buying account.
    Source: © LinkedIn Dentsu’s Carat has been appointed to Pernod Ricard's €100m EMEA media planning and buying account
    Dentsu's Carat has been appointed to Pernod Ricard's €100m EMEA media planning and buying account

    As Pernod Ricard’s new media partner, Carat will handle media in 15 markets, including the UK, France, Germany and Spain reports Campaign UK.

    This follows a competitive pitch process.In the UK market, Pernod Ricard worked with Manning Gottlieb OMD. The Omnicom agency did not take part in the pitch for the consolidated EMEA account.

    Supported by ID Comms, the pitch began in January to find one consolidated media partner. Previously, the liqueur company worked with different holding groups in different markets.

    In the UK market, Pernod Ricard worked with Manning Gottlieb OMD. The Omnicom agency did not take part in the pitch for the consolidated EMEA account.

    According to Campaign UK, "Carat and MG OMD declined to comment."

