5 world-famous taglines: What they’re really saying—and selling

Taglines are the heartbeat of a brand—short, punchy phrases that linger in our minds. “A great tagline is the line you hear once and never forget, not because it rhymes or fits on a bumper sticker, but because it makes you feel something.”
Nike's tagline Just do It
works because it transcends sports
So says Monica Cabaniss, co-owner of Falcon Digital Marketing.
She adds, “The best ones describe a product you didn’t know you needed—Because You’re Worth It doesn’t sell makeup; it sells self-worth.
“Just Do It doesn’t sell sneakers; it sells courage. Think Different doesn’t sell computers; it sells individuality.
“Taglines like this work because they compress a brand’s essence into a few unforgettable words. It sticks with you because, for a second, it sounds like it was written just for you.”
Behind every Just Do It and Think Different lies a deeper strategy: positioning, differentiation, and emotional appeal crafted into just a few words.
5 world-famous taglines
“Brand slogans are like Trojan horses,” says Cabaniss. “They look simple on the outside, but they’re carrying a whole worldview inside of them.”
From Nike to Mastercard, some of the world’s most iconic slogans are loaded with subtext.
- Apple – Think Different
Hidden Meaning: Apple’s 1997 tagline was meant as a direct jab at rival IBM’s long-standing slogan, “Think. With Think Different Apple positioned itself as the brand for rebels, creators, and forward-thinkers, elevating its identity as a countercultural innovator.
Why it works: It appeals to the individual’s desire to feel unique and visionary. The grammatical twist (“different” instead of “differently”) makes it memorable, subversive, and bold—just like the brand itself.
“With just two words, Apple validated a way of being, turning outsiders into icons,” says Cabaniss.
- Nike – Just Do It
Hidden Meaning: This seemingly straightforward line actually came from an unlikely and dark source—the final words of a convicted killer, saying, “You know, let’s do it.” But its reinvention as a sports slogan made it a rallying cry for action, courage, and personal empowerment. It tells consumers: Don’t overthink. Don’t hesitate. Just act.
Why it works: It transcends sports. The phrase is universal, motivational, and emotionally resonant—pushing people to overcome internal obstacles.
- L’Oréal – Because You’re Worth It
Hidden Meaning: Introduced in the 1970s, this slogan gave women a new narrative: you deserve luxury and self-care, not for anyone else, but for yourself. It framed beauty as a right, not a favour.
Why it works: It taps into self-affirmation and empowerment, transforming makeup from vanity to validation. It was one of the first slogans to speak directly to women rather than about them.
“L’Oréal changed the way women saw themselves, making self-worth the most appealing product of all,” says Cabaniss.
- MasterCard – There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard
Hidden Meaning: MasterCard brilliantly reframed its product as a gateway to priceless experiences, shifting the focus between financial practicality and emotional value.
Why it works: It tells a story in two lines. The contrast between “things money can’t buy” and the convenience of MasterCard makes the slogan emotionally sticky and intellectually satisfying.
- M&M’s – “Melts in your mouth, not in your hands
Hidden Meaning: This 1950s slogan may sound like a product feature, but it also plays on cleanliness, control, and trust. In post-war America, hygiene and convenience were top priorities—this tagline hit both.
Why it works: It uses sensory language and delivers a clear benefit in a clever, rhythmic phrase. It’s playful, practical, and rooted in a real consumer concern.