5 world-famous taglines: What they’re really saying—and selling

Taglines are the heartbeat of a brand—short, punchy phrases that linger in our minds. “A great tagline is the line you hear once and never forget, not because it rhymes or fits on a bumper sticker, but because it makes you feel something.”

Just do It works because it transcends sports Source: © 123rf 123rf Nike's taglineworks because it transcends sports

So says Monica Cabaniss, co-owner of Falcon Digital Marketing.

She adds, “The best ones describe a product you didn’t know you needed—Because You’re Worth It doesn’t sell makeup; it sells self-worth.

“Just Do It doesn’t sell sneakers; it sells courage. Think Different doesn’t sell computers; it sells individuality.

“Taglines like this work because they compress a brand’s essence into a few unforgettable words. It sticks with you because, for a second, it sounds like it was written just for you.”

Behind every Just Do It and Think Different lies a deeper strategy: positioning, differentiation, and emotional appeal crafted into just a few words.

5 world-famous taglines

“Brand slogans are like Trojan horses,” says Cabaniss. “They look simple on the outside, but they’re carrying a whole worldview inside of them.”

From Nike to Mastercard, some of the world’s most iconic slogans are loaded with subtext.