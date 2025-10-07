Jockey amplifies support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with PinkDrive partnership

In South Africa, one in every 27 women is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime - a sobering reality that highlights the urgent need for awareness, education, and early detection.

This October, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jockey South Africa is once again joining forces with PinkDrive, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the early detection of gender-related cancers. From 1-31 October, a portion of proceeds from all online bra sales will be donated to PinkDrive to help fund their life-saving outreach and screening initiatives.

Jockey has proudly partnered with PinkDrive in previous years through awareness campaigns and community activations, and this initiative marks yet another way we continue to support their invaluable work. By working together, we hope to empower women with access to essential health services and information that can save lives.

As a brand that has championed comfort and confidence for generations, Jockey remains deeply committed to being a corporate that cares - one that actively contributes to the wellbeing of the communities we serve.

We also encourage other corporates to support initiatives like PinkDrive. When businesses unite behind causes that prioritise public health and empowerment, we amplify our collective impact and create lasting, positive change for generations to come.

Every bra purchased this month represents more than comfort; it symbolises care, compassion, and hope.

Together, we’re making a difference.

All Jockey Bras are available online at www.jockey.co.za.



