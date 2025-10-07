South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaAMIEBMi ResearchRogerwilcoSwitch Energy DrinkRealm DigitalSpark MediaA-OSH EXPODentsuBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jockey amplifies support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with PinkDrive partnership

    Issued by Jockey South Africa
    7 Oct 2025
    7 Oct 2025
    In South Africa, one in every 27 women is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime - a sobering reality that highlights the urgent need for awareness, education, and early detection.
    Jockey amplifies support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with PinkDrive partnership
    Jockey amplifies support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with PinkDrive partnership
    Jockey amplifies support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with PinkDrive partnership

    This October, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jockey South Africa is once again joining forces with PinkDrive, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the early detection of gender-related cancers. From 1-31 October, a portion of proceeds from all online bra sales will be donated to PinkDrive to help fund their life-saving outreach and screening initiatives.

    Jockey has proudly partnered with PinkDrive in previous years through awareness campaigns and community activations, and this initiative marks yet another way we continue to support their invaluable work. By working together, we hope to empower women with access to essential health services and information that can save lives.

    As a brand that has championed comfort and confidence for generations, Jockey remains deeply committed to being a corporate that cares - one that actively contributes to the wellbeing of the communities we serve.

    We also encourage other corporates to support initiatives like PinkDrive. When businesses unite behind causes that prioritise public health and empowerment, we amplify our collective impact and create lasting, positive change for generations to come.

    Every bra purchased this month represents more than comfort; it symbolises care, compassion, and hope.

    Together, we’re making a difference.

    All Jockey Bras are available online at www.jockey.co.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Jockey South Africa
    Jockey South Africa, a leading underwear brand, delivers superior quality and perfect fit. Trusted for nearly 150 years, Jockey combines global expertise with local craftsmanship for exceptional comfort.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz