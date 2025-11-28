Jockey brings it home with locally made U-Pouch trunks

South Africa’s underwear scene just got a proudly local upgrade. Jockey has relaunched its U-Pouch Short Leg Trunks - now fully designed, produced, and manufactured in South Africa. The refreshed range puts homegrown craftsmanship at the centre, offering premium comfort and quality at a more accessible price, thanks to local production.

“Bringing U-Pouch production home is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” says Rob Hogg, national sales manager at Jockey South Africa. “This move allows us to support local talent, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, and deliver world-class underwear at a price that stays within reach for South Africans.”

Engineered for comfort - With the U-Pouch advantage

The revitalised U-Pouch range has been improved for superior fit and everyday comfort. The contoured U-Pouch design provides targeted support, lift, and stability - reducing friction and offering a natural, secure feel throughout the day.

Made from a breathable blend of 47% cotton, 47% viscose, and 6% elastane, the fabric delivers the best of both worlds—combining cotton’s natural softness and airflow with viscose’s smooth, moisture-absorbing comfort. Finished with elastane for flexible stretch, the trunks move effortlessly with the body for all-day ease.

The short-leg cut gives a clean, modern silhouette that stays in place, while the soft elastic waistband ensures comfort from morning to night. Available in sizes Small to 2XL, the range caters to the needs of today’s active, style-conscious South African man.

Premium quality, accessible price

With production now rooted locally, Jockey has been able to reduce the selling price, making premium underwear more attainable for South Africans. The trunks come in a 2-pack value format, offering even more everyday affordability.

A win for local manufacturing

This relaunch forms part of Jockey’s long-term commitment to grow its South African production footprint and elevate local textile expertise. Each pair sold is a celebration of what local manufacturing can achieve - world-class quality, proudly made at home.

For more information or to shop the new range, visit www.jockey.co.za or any Jockey South Africa store nationwide.



