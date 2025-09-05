Jockey South Africa unveils Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Launching this September, Jockey South Africa is proud to introduce its Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Alongside its campaign, the collection captures the freedom and optimism of the season, celebrating self-expression and the confidence that comes from wearing pieces that fit your life, personality, and style.

For nearly 150 years, Jockey has been part of people’s everyday lives, blending comfort, style, and quality. According to Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa, the upcoming release, available from September through to January, is rooted in today’s trends, viewed through Jockey’s timeless lens.

“We take pride in staying true to what our consumers want,” says McMurray. “This Spring/Summer, we’re launching collections that reflect the spirit of now – trend-aware, consciously developed, and grounded in the quality and comfort Jockey has delivered for generations.”

This collection is built around what matters most when it comes to underwear and sleepwear: thoughtful design, precise detail, and an uncompromising focus on fit and comfort. Developed and made locally, the Spring/Summer range channels the energy of the season while showcasing the strength of South African design. Each piece reflects the creativity and craftsmanship of the local industry, bringing world-class quality with a distinctively homegrown feel.

By designing and producing this range locally, Jockey stays closely connected to both the process and the people behind each piece. It’s a more intentional way of working, supporting local skills, reducing the journey from maker to wearer, and building in greater care at every step. The result is a collection that’s not just well made, but made with integrity.

“Our Spring/Summer range features a colour palette that moves with the season – starting fresh and airy in spring, then evolving into richer, more expressive tones for summer,” says Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager at Jockey South Africa.

“September brings soft pastels and warm citrus hues for a fresh seasonal start. In October and November, the colours turn bolder, with tropical brights, ocean blues, rich jewel tones, playful sorbets, and energetic neons. By December and January, the palette softens again, introducing muted greens, calming blues, and gentle neutrals. Each shift reflects how people dress, and feel, as the season unfolds, adding versatility and personality to everyday essentials.”

Beyond fabric and fit, the collection taps into the feel-good factor that’s long been part of Jockey’s DNA. There’s a quiet confidence in clothing that’s comfortable and reliable, and a certain joy in choosing pieces that reflect your individuality, even when it’s just your underwear. These are the everyday essentials that feel right, look good, and let personal style shine through in the smallest details.

The Jockey Spring/Summer 2025 collection is more than just a new range, it’s a reflection of a heritage brand that continues to evolve while staying true to its roots. It celebrates modern living with comfort, quality, and thoughtful design at its core. Above all, this seasonal collection invites wearers to feel confident, seen, and completely themselves - every day, in every moment.

The collection will be available in Jockey stores nationwide, at leading retailers, and online at www.jockey.co.za, with new arrivals rolling out monthly from September 2025 through to January 2026.



