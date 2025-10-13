Gender Commission lambasts "violent nature" of Mchunu's anti-LGBTQIA+ comments

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has lambasted media personality Ngizwe Mchunu's anti-LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual) remarks. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found that Mchunu's comments on a gay wedding are prima facie violations of the provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act) 2000. Mchunu has rejected the finding and its demands — which included a retraction and apology.

The commission called Mchunu's comments a “grave violation of human rights and an incitement of violence against a marginalised community."

Violent nature

His remarks came after the circulation of a gay wedding in which one groom wore garments meant for Zulu royalty circulated on social media.

Mchunu expressed opposition to same-sex marriages and suggested that queer people should leave South Africa.

“Beyond the immediate harm, such rhetoric carries far-reaching consequences.

"The violent nature of Mchunu’s statements and the incitement that occurred over the past weekend at the KwaMai-Mai establishment in Johannesburg are shocking and unacceptable.

“Words have consequences, and in this case, they have sown fear, division, and potential harm among an already vulnerable group,” the commission said in a statement.

The CGE explained that members of the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa are often “discouraged from seeking critical services” because of the fear of violence.

“Historically, South Africa has witnessed the devastating outcomes of hate speech and targeted violence, particularly against Black township lesbians since the early 2000s.

“Such incidents remind us that harmful words can quickly escalate into acts of brutality.

"The CGE is deeply concerned about the persistence of gender-based and sexuality-based violence in a society that remains trapped in binary notions of gender.

"We therefore call for equal respect and dignity for all persons, women, men, and those who exist beyond these binaries,” the CGE said.

Enjoying online platforms

The commission noted that Mchunu continues to enjoy an online and physical platform from which “such dangerous narratives are amplified."

One of the platforms he received a welcome is Podcast and Chill with MacG. Sunday World reports that the podcast, hosted by MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, aired its pre-recorded episode featuring Mchunu just hours before the CGE released its statement.

On the podcast, Mchunu said, “We love them. They are our brothers. When we meet them at parties, they leave us with makeup and we have to explain to our wives that it was not her, but him, who is her,” — which, according to Sunday World, prompted uncontrollable laughter from the host and studio crew.

The CGE said the online support Mchunu is receiving is dangerous to LGBTQIA+ people.

“The online responses supporting his utterances are indicative of the patriarchal, sexist, and misogynistic underpinnings that persist in our society.

"Feminist analysis underscores the urgency of interrogating and dismantling these hegemonic masculinities.

“LGBTIQA+ persons are entitled to the same constitutional protection as all other citizens.

"Hate speech and incitement of violence not only endanger the lives of queer people but also erode public trust in state institutions such as the police and the justice system.

"They undermine the very foundations of our constitutional democracy,” the CGE said.