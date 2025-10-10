SAHRC orders Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise for anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks

Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu's anti-LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual) remarks are prima facie violations of the provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act) 2000. This was the finding of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after it received several complaints relating to Mchunu's comments on a gay wedding.

The SAHRC has sent a letter to Mchunu demanding that he:

Immediately refrain from publishing, distributing, or promoting any further content that may incite violence, constitute hate speech, or amount to discrimination against LGBTQIA+ persons on any platform.



Remove all offending content from his social media platforms and associated channels within 24 hours of receipt of the letter.



Issue a public retraction and apology, acknowledging the harm caused and committing to refrain from such conduct in the future, within 24 hours of receipt of the letter.

Mchunu's comments came after a video of a gay couple's wedding circulated on social media, in which one of the grooms wore traditional Zulu regalia.

Mchunu expressed opposition to same-sex marriages and suggested that queer people should leave South Africa.

Following the comments, the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities condemned them, with Deputy Minister Steve Letsike saying, "soft violence, the words, jokes, and comments that demean, exclude, and incite hatred are never harmless."

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to say that he saw this as a "teachable moment".

In an Instagram reel, Mhlongo said there had been a missed opportunity for some education.





“With all the anger and the noise that has been happening, I was able to find something that I can learn from."

Mhlongo said that he had learned that the leopard skin garments are only to be worn by Zulu kings.

"And that was a teachable moment for me. I believe that it should be respected, and that is not even negotiable,” he said.

But still cautioned against curtailing South Africans' human rights, saying, “We live in a country where everyone has the human right to be who they want to be, anywhere, anytime. You can’t tell people to leave South Africa just because they are gay.”