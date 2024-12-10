Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DarkMatterHappy FridayPrimedia BroadcastingPenquinNew MediaBizcommunity.comMediamarkKantarBrandfundiKLABroad MediaTradewayMann MadeHeineken BeveragesLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Entries for the Adiaha Award for Best Documentary by an African Woman open

    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    The 7th edition of The Adiaha Award for Best Documentary by an African Woman is open for entries and this year, for the first time the award will be run as an online competition hosted by the Ladima Foundation.
    Entries for the Adiaha Award for Best Documentary by an African Woman open

    The Ladima Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation, founded in 2018 and registered in South Africa and Tanzania to contribute to correcting the major imbalances within the film, TV and content industries.

    As in previous years, the winner still securing a $2,000 cash prize as well as the opportunity to have their film screened at various international festivals to be announced in the coming weeks.

    Open exclusively to African women, living and/or working on the continent, entries are now open on Film Freeway at Ladima Adiaha Award.

    Entries close on 10 March 2025.

    Prestigious distinction

    Launched at the Zanzibar International Film Festival in 2018 as the Adiaha Award for African Female Documentary Filmmakers, from 2020 to 2024 the Award was presented as part of the Encounters International Documentary Film Festival in South Africa.

    Over the years the Adiaha Award has become a prestigious distinction and has seen many of the winners go on to win awards at festivals around the world.

    Previous winners include:

    2024: Zippy Kimundu and Meena Nanji: Our Land, Our Freedom

    2023: Cyrielle Raingou: Le Spectre de Boko Haram

    To enter and to find out more information concerning the competition, eligibility, and terms and conditions, visit FilmFreeway.com.

    Make sure to sign up for their A-list so that you don’t miss out on any important award and selection-related information. To sign up for the A-list, click on the link.

    Read more: television, Film, documentary, TV, Ladima Foundation, cinematography
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz