Entries for the Adiaha Award for Best Documentary by an African Woman open

The Ladima Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation, founded in 2018 and registered in South Africa and Tanzania to contribute to correcting the major imbalances within the film, TV and content industries.

As in previous years, the winner still securing a $2,000 cash prize as well as the opportunity to have their film screened at various international festivals to be announced in the coming weeks.

Open exclusively to African women, living and/or working on the continent, entries are now open on Film Freeway at Ladima Adiaha Award.

Entries close on 10 March 2025.

Prestigious distinction

Launched at the Zanzibar International Film Festival in 2018 as the Adiaha Award for African Female Documentary Filmmakers, from 2020 to 2024 the Award was presented as part of the Encounters International Documentary Film Festival in South Africa.

Over the years the Adiaha Award has become a prestigious distinction and has seen many of the winners go on to win awards at festivals around the world.

Previous winners include:

2024: Zippy Kimundu and Meena Nanji: Our Land, Our Freedom

2023: Cyrielle Raingou: Le Spectre de Boko Haram