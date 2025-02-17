University of Pretoria SRC launches fundraising campaign to support students in need

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Pretoria (UP) is proud to announce the launch of A Re Ageng Bokamoso, a student-led fundraising campaign that aims to raise R5 million to support students who are facing financial hardship. UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Francis Petersen has pledged that the University will match the funds raised, effectively doubling the impact of the initiative.

The Student Representative Council of the University of Pretoria

The SRC recognises that financial difficulties affect the academic journeys of students, and seeks to alleviate these pressures through this campaign. Its name, A Re Ageng Bokamoso, translates as “Let’s build the future”, and reflects the SRC’s commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students from accessing and completing their education. The funds raised will enable students to continue receiving world- class education at UP.

The urgency of this campaign cannot be overstated, as one of its primary goals is to assist students with their first payment so that they can register. With registration closing on 21 February, timely support is crucial to ensure that students who require financial assistance can enrol and continue their studies without disruption.

“These initiatives help students to navigate campus life and achieve academic success while also addressing challenges that may arise outside the classroom,” SRC president Vhutshilo (Chichi) Muambadzi says. “This ensures that students not only gain access to higher education, but are also supported throughout their journey until they graduate.”

Beyond direct financial aid, the campaign will also focus on addressing the pressing issue of student debt. Many students who excel academically face barriers to graduation due to outstanding fees, which prevent them from receiving their degree certificates and ultimately hinder their employment prospects.

The SRC calls upon former SRC presidents and members, students, alumni, corporate partners and the broader UP community to support the A Re Agang Bokamoso campaign to help build a brighter future for students in need.

To make a donation, follow this link:

https://upnet.up.ac.za/donate/signon.html.

For more information, please contact az.oc.skut@rerusaert.crs or SRC President Vhutshilo Muambadzi on 081 769 9380 or at az.oc.skut@tnediserp.crs.



