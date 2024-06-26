LeadUP podcast launches season 5 with trailblazing tech entrepreneur Sumarie Greybe

The LeadUP podcast, launched in July 2021, gives the UP community and the public access to exceptional UP alumni and associates, who share some of the secrets of their success, and the stories behind their rise to the top of their respective industries.

Season five promises to continue the podcast’s tradition of highlighting innovators, leaders and other inspiring UP alumni who are making a meaningful impact in South Africa and beyond. Guests in previous seasons have included UP graduates such as Tatjana Smith, Olympic gold medallist; Clement Manyathela, radio and TV broadcaster; Laurie Dippenaar, co-founder of FirstRand Financial Group; Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022; Faan van der Walt, co-founder of WeBuyCars; Deepa Sita, chief financial officer at Tiger Brands; and Dion Shango, Africa CEO at PwC.

Greybe, who holds a BCom honours in actuarial science from UP, opens the new season with a compelling conversation about entrepreneurship, ethics in tech, and what it takes to build a values-driven business from the ground up. Her insights provide a thought-provoking and honest look at innovation in a rapidly changing world.

“It’s what they always call ‘the innovator’s dilemma’: You don't want to disrupt yourself because you've got a profitable business. So why do you want to go and mess with that?” she challenges in the conversation. She also outlines her career journey – including selling her first business to Ernst & Young (EY), working for EY for years, and then venturing out on her own again and dreaming up Naked Insurance with her co-founders.

Dr Samantha Castle, senior alumni relations manager at UP, says the podcast is an important tool for highlighting the influence of the university’s graduates: “Each episode is a celebration of excellence and resilience. With season five, we’re proud to share stories that inspire connection, courage and leadership in action. Sumarie’s episode sets the tone perfectly, and we look forward to sharing similarly inspiring UP alumni stories throughout the rest of this season.”

Greybe offers advice to other fledgling entrepreneurs throughout the episode, including on the importance of having your family’s support. “Listen, you're going from a big corporate job to something where you’re not going to earn much at all, and there’s big risk involved here. What could happen? Talk them through the scenario. See that everyone is happy and on board here, because if you don't do that, I think it makes it a lot harder, if there's pressure and if things aren't going so well.”

She also talks about her determination to incorporate social good and community benefit into her work, and the importance of choosing the right co-founders and other colleagues to work with.

“Every person that [joins Naked Insurance] gets interviewed by me, to just make sure that they are good humans. Because we only hire good humans. You have to be smart, but you have to be a good human.”



