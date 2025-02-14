Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Standard Bank launches township entrepreneurship programme

    14 Feb 2025
    14 Feb 2025
    Standard Bank is launching the 2025 edition of its township entrepreneurship programme in Bloemfontein, Free State on Thursday, 20 February. The support programme focuses on equipping entrepreneurs in the townships with the tools they need to build sustainable businesses, from foundational knowledge to advanced growth strategies.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    In 2024, the bank launched support programmes for township entrepreneurs in Soweto (Gauteng), Umlazi (Kwa-Zulu Natal) and Khayelitsha (Western Cape).

    “SMEs are vital to the South African economy, yet many struggle to survive beyond their first few years due to limited access to essential resources, including knowledge”, says Shereen Palesa Stamier, provincial head of enterprise banking (Free State) at business and commercial banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

    “Our support programme, delivered through academies, is designed to address these challenges head-on and we are thrilled to bring this initiative to the Free State in 2025.”

    The programme will continue to offer sessions that tackle critical challenges through:

    • Foundational knowledge to equip businesses with essential business skills and financial literacy.
    • Tailored banking solutions that support business operations and growth.
    • Beyond traditional banking, support such as digital payment solutions, access to new markets, merchant solutions, enterprise and supplier development and even renewable energy financing to empower township businesses to scale sustainably. Additionally, insights from the Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer and sector-specific themes featured in the Standard Bank BizConnect platform – all key to help businesses navigate challenges and seize opportunities.

    Each session will be delivered over a two- to four-hour period. The bank will provide entrepreneurs with hands-on guidance, courtesy of its relationship managers.

    Township business owners can register for the Bloemfontein, Mangaung training session taking place on Thursday, 20 February 2025 here. Seats are limited.

