Generational "cuspers" and their vital role in the workplace

"Cuspers" excel at connecting multiple generations within the workforce. But what exactly is a cusper, and why should organisations pay attention to them?

A cusper is someone born at the intersection of two generations, embodying a blend of traits from both. These individuals act as a generational bridge, often referred to as "generational glue" or a "micro-generation," linking one generation to the next.

Understanding the generational makeup of your team is crucial, with the major generation groupings defined along the following date ranges:

Before 1945: Traditionalists or silent generation



1946 – 1964: Baby boomers



1965 – 1979: Generation X



1980 – 1995: Millennials or Generation Y



1996 – 2016: Generation Z, iGen or Centennial

So, what is a cusper, and what is their purpose?

An unbalanced generational mix in an organisation could have an impact on certain key employee metrics like turnover, engagement and employee satisfaction. It also creates diversity to have a healthy mix.



The question is: Does your organisation have enough employees who are considered generational glue or cuspers to connect the major generational groupings in your organisation?



These cuspers will be this vital generational glue as they link the generation groupings.



The main purpose of generational glue would be to link the different generation groupings to a common purpose, culture and jargon language. This will also facilitate cross-collaboration, improving teamwork and positively impacting team dynamics.

These micro-generations or cuspers are roughly defined according to the following date ranges with their unique cluster names:

1943 – 1948: Troomers, Shhh-oomers, or Swing generation



1962 – 1967: Baby X’s, Boomerex or Tweeners



1977 – 1983: Xennials



1993 – 1998: MinionZ, Zillennials, Zenials or Snapchat Generation

So, why is generational glue or cuspers then so important for the organisation?

Having a balanced generation mix could ensure higher employee engagement levels in your organisation as you have the important generation glue that interlink them.



Higher engagement levels in your organisation could, in turn, lead to higher productivity levels.



Higher productivity levels will positively impact the organisation’s bottom line.



Cuspers or micro-generations will also positively impact an organisation’s culture and lead to more team cohesiveness and a greater sense of belonging for all employees.



Too much of one generation grouping without the right amount of generation glue could make it difficult to create a unified workplace.



A mix of generations create diversity – not just of age, but of thinking, ideas and perspective.



Cuspers or micro-generations will ensure better communication between generations, creating a better understanding of each other.



The absence of cuspers could also lead to increased employee turnover and dissatisfaction in the workplace.

What does rewarding these cuspers or micro-generations look like?

Cuspers are proof that a one-size-fits-all approach around reward solutions does not work and why flexibility in benefits, working methods, and pay structures is important. It is key to accommodate these employees who do not feel they fit in a specific generational construct. Allowing a great range of choices will empower all employees to customise their employee remuneration journey to meet their needs and wants.

Generations in the workplace will always be fluid as one generation ends and a new generation starts their careers. Having the right balance can have a long-term positive effect on employees and the organisation. So, it is worth looking more closely at the generational demographics of your organisation and making generational glue work for you.